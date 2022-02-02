Business notes... Business notes

Executive and Director Appointments

Nicholas Scott has been appointed as the vice-chairman of Eppley Limited's board of directors. Scott is the managing director of Eppley Limited. Justin Nam has been promoted to lead the company's executive team and will join Eppley's board. Denise Gallimore has assumed the role of vice-president of real estate and infrastructure, which also includes management of the Eppley Caribbean Property Fund. Jaquelin Watson has been named the group's financial controller for Eppley's subsidiaries and affiliates regionally.

Clayton Denton has been appointed as the financial controller of Mayberry Investments Limited effective January 3.

Christopher Williams has resigned as a director of Access Financial Services Limited effective January 27. Nerisha David Farquharson was appointed as a director of Access on the same date. Farquharson is the vice-pesident of treasury and private equity at PROVEN Management Limited. She has been appointed as a shareholder director by way of PROVEN Investments Limited's 24.72 per cent stake in Access.

Market Sales and Events

A senior officer of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited sold 75,613 shares between January 21 – 24. A connected party of Kingston Wharves Limited sold 795 shares on January 21. An executive of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited purchased 37,241 shares on January 24 under the company's long-term incentive scheme. A senior manager of Lasco Manufacturing Limited sold 5,201 shares on January 6.

Barita Investments Limited and QWI Investments Limited's 2021 annual reports have been delayed due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Both companies expect to file their annual reports by February 28. Salada Foods Jamaica Limited has utilised the JSE's extension on submission of annual reports and expects to submit its annual report by March 15.

First Rock Capital Holdings Limited's subsidiary, FCH Jamaica Assets Limited, purchased a residential property in Kingston 6 for US$500,000.

PROVEN Investments Limited will consider a dividend payment at its board meeting on February 9. NCB Financial Group Limited will meet on February 3 to consider and approve the release of its first-quarter unaudited financials.

AMG Paper and Packaging Limited decided not to declare a dividend at its January 12 board meeting. Peter Chin has requested a leave of absence from AMG's board of directors on January 12. Metry Seaga has been appointed as the acting chairman of the board on the same date.

Access Financial Services Limited has declared a dividend of $0.15 to be paid on February 25 to shareholders on record as of February 11. This payment totals $41.18 million.

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund's net asset value (NAV) increased from BBD $0.70 to $0.72 for the quarter September – December 2021. QWI Investments Limited's NAV increased from $1.33 to $1.41 for the quarter. Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial decreased from $0.82 to $0.81 for the quarter. Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Manufacturing and Distribution decreased from $1.10 to $1.07 for the quarter.

— David Rose