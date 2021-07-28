Business Notes

Dividend announcements

Due to it being unable to handle the exercise surrounding its $0.09 dividend, Elite Diagnostic Limited has agreed to move its payment date from August 5 to October 5. As a result of this change, the record date for shareholders is now set at August 5.

Supreme Ventures Limited has declared a $0.21 dividend to be paid on August 24 to shareholders on record as of August 10. This totals $553.82 million and represents an 89.78 per cent dividend payout ratio relative to the $0.2329 earnings per share for the second quarter.

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has declared a dividend of $0.113 per share to be paid on August 23 for shareholders on record as of August 9. This totals $79.24 million.

Carreras Limited declared a dividend of $0.16 per share to be paid on August 25 to shareholders on record as of August 5. This totals $776.7 million.

The Limners and Bards Limited declared an interim dividend of $0.036 to be paid on August 25 to shareholders on record as of August 5. This totals $34.04 million.

Productive Business Solutions Limited declared a dividend of $124.74 million to be paid on July 30 to its cumulative preference shareholders on record as of June 30.

Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) will consider its first interim dividend, since the novel coronavirus pandemic, tomorrow at its board meeting. Based on the timeline set out in a Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) release, the record date would be set for August 12 with a payment date of August 30. Jamaican and foreign shareholders will see their USD dividend cheques mailed out on August 27. This would also be a way for NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) to access capital from GHL which was impacted by the USD situation in Trinidad and Tobago.

Gracekennedy Limited and Proven Investments Limited will consider an interim dividend payment on July 29 and August 12, respectively, to shareholders.

Executives and director changes

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) appointed Dwayne Tulloch as its senior vice-president of retail and customer operations for Prime Sports (Jamaica) Limited, effective July 12.

Honey Bun Limited has appointed Taariq Abdul-Majeed as its new financial controller, effective July 19. He takes over the role from Alex Balogun, who the company recognised for his achievements in helping them to realise growth and development. Abdul-Majeed is the youngest chartered accountant in Jamaica's history.

Lasco Manufacturing Limited has appointed Noel DaCosta as a director of the company, effective July 16.

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited's (SJ) Head of Group Legal, Trust and Corporate Services Janice Grant-Taffe will retire, effective July 31. She will be replaced by Dr Sharma Taylor who joined SJ on June 1 and will take over the position on August 1. Grant-Taffe will remain the company secretary for SJ, Sagicor Select Funds Limited and Sagicor Real Estate X-Fund and other relevant subsidiaries.

Market sales and events

Under the company's long-term incentive plan, 779,000 shares of Wisynco Group Limited were purchased by eligible employees on July 1. A connected party of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited purchased 34,852 shares between July 19 - 20.

A Jamaican Teas Limited director sold 10,000 shares between July 12 – 14.

Two connected parties of Jetcon Corporation Limited purchased 740,000 shares between July 8 - 12.

SJ sold 100,757 shares, while another connected party purchased 96,757 shares between July14-15.

A connected party of Elite sold 9,735 shares on July 14, 2021.

A connected party of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited purchased 74,489 shares on July 15.

Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited has been appointed the distributor of the Simply brand and Benjamin's Cosmetics Jamaica Black Castor Oil. This expands the company's lineof non-pharmaceutical products, following its addition of Columbian confectionary business Aldor in 2018.

Eppley Limited's $1.2-billion preference share offer officially closed on Monday at 4:00 pm. The basis of allotment and details on subscription for the three classes of shares should be provided within the next 10 days. Mailpac Group Limited and SVL have set their annual general meeting dates for August 25 and September 9, respectively.

NCBFG's board will meet tomorrow to approve the release of its unaudited second quarter results.