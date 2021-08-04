Business Notes

Dividend Announcements

After not paying out a dividend shortly after the publication of its 2020 audited financials, JMMB Group Limited has declared a $0.60 dividend to be paid on September 9 to shareholders on record as of August 16. This totals $1.17 billion and represents the company's first-ever billion-dollar dividend payment.

GraceKennedy Limited has declared a dividend of $0.48 to be paid on September 24 to shareholders on record as of September 3. This totals $477.63 million and is the third-consecutive dividend paid this year.

Guardian Holdings Limited has declared a dividend of TT$0.18 to be paid on August 30 to shareholders on record as of August 12. This totals TT$41.76 million or $922.58 million. This is the first dividend the company has paid since the emergence of COVID-19. Jamaican and foreign (non-Jamaican) shareholders will be paid US$0.027 per share and will receive their dividends once received by the Jamaican Central Securities Depository.

Seprod Limited has declared a dividend of $0.50 to be paid on August 20 to shareholders on record as of August 12. This payment totals $366.77 million.

Lumber Depot Limited has declared a $0.04 dividend to be paid on September 14 to shareholders on record as of September 3. This totals $28.25 million and is twice the amount paid in January.

Blue Power Group Limited has declared a dividend of $0.016 to be paid on September 8 to shareholders on record as of August 30. This totals $9.04 million.

Access Financial Services Limited has declared a dividend of $0.10 to be paid on August 27 to shareholders on record as of August 13. This payment totals $27.45 million.

Barita Investments Limited has deferred the consideration of its interim dividend from today to next Friday, August 13.

Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited, Cargo Handlers Limited, Eppley Limited and Panjam Investments Limited will consider dividends payments over the next two weeks.

Director and Executive Changes

Kenneth Sylvester has resigned from the boards of Lasco Manufacturing Limited and Lasco Distributors Limited effective July 20.

Debra Lopez-Spence has been appointed as the president of Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Company Limited as of August 1. She will still report to Dr Adrian Stokes who is the head of Insurance and Wealth Management.

Arlene Martin has been appointed as the chairperson of iCreate Limited's board as of August 1.

Shaneek Clacken has been appointed as the corporate services manager and assistant company secretary of Wigton Windfarm Limited effective June 22.

Tania Waldron-Gooden and Howard Mitchell have been appointed as directors of Derrimon Trading Company Limited as of July 1.

At a board meeting on July 28, Julian Mair and Livingstone Morrison were re-elected as chairman and deputy chairman of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Market Sales and Events

A connected party of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited sold 2.8 million shares to another connected party between July 26 and 27.

A connected party of Supreme Ventures Limited sold 569,151 shares to another connected party on July 28.

Margaritaville Turks Limited and Express Catering Limited have requested an extension to file their audited financial statements by September 13 due to the COVID-19 challenges and upgrade of their ERP system.

Due to the size of the uptake for its preference share offer, Class A and Class B applicants of Eppley Limited will only receive between 1.25 million and 1.5 million shares guaranteed with 4.74 and 4.76 per cent being applied to the balance remaining. Class C share applicants received 100 per cent of their share allotment. Eppley has already made a notice of redemption for its 8.25 and 8.75 per cent preference shares with the redemption date set for August 31.

iCreate has advised that its registered office is now at The Hub which is a change from their former Hope Road address. The company's 2020 audited financials and annual report remain outstanding after utilising their extension from the JSE. However, iCreate has received approval from the Supreme Court to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) in a virtual format.

Proven Investments Limited has set its AGM date for September 16.