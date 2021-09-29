Business Notes

Executive Appointments

Marlene McIntosh has been appointed as the chief financial officer of Limners and Bards Limited effective September 27.

Yudister Ramsarran has resigned as the head of Audit Financial Services of Ansa Merchant Bank Limited effective September 17.

Market Sales and Events

A connected party of Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) purchased 1,170,005 shares between September 15 and 22.

A senior manager of MIL sold 88,000 shares on September 15.

A connected party of Jamaica Teas Limited sold 499,748 shares between September 16 to 21.

A senior manager of Supreme Ventures Limited purchased and sold 21,000 shares, a connected party sold 5,781 shares and another connected party purchased 1,680 shares between the September 14 – 17.

A connected party of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited purchased 611,212 shares between September 14 and 16.

A connected party of IronRock Insurance Company Limited purchased 61,529 shares between September 14 – 20.

A director of Jetcon Corporation Limited sold 213,454 shares between September 14 – 23.

A director of Future Energy Source Company Limited (Fesco) purchased 475,924 shares between September 21 and 22.

An alternate director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) sold 3,814 shares on September 16.

A senior officer of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited sold 57,085 shares on September 22 while another senior officer sold 56,100 units on September 13.

A director of PanJam Investments Limited (PJAM) sold 300,000 shares while exercising their stock option to purchase 291,218 units on September 23. Numerous connected parties sold 561,218 PJAM shares on the same day.

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) annual general meeting is expected to be held on October 28 at 3 pm as noted from the company's YouTube page.

Paramount Trading Limited's 2021 annual report has been delayed due to the impact of the pandemic. The company expects to file it by October 5.

General Accident Insurance Company Limited's tax remission officially ends tomorrow after being listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on September 30, 2010.

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy has been submitted as a shareholder in MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund LLC for a committed amount of US $10 million.

The share capital of Productive Business Solutions Limited (PBS) has increased from 123,271,000 units to 186,213,523 shares as per JSE data. This reflects the US$53.96-million acquisition of PBS Technology Group Limited from the vendors where shares and US$5.49 million were used to acquire the company.

— David Rose