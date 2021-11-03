Business notes

Director and Executive Appointments

Dr Michael Banbury has been appointed to the board of First Rock Capital Holdings Limited effective November 1. Ryan Reid has been appointed as the chairman of the First Rock Group effective November 1. Both men are co-founders of the First Rock Group.

Bart Catmull has been appointed group chief risk officer for Sagicor Financial Company Limited effective October 25. Catmull was previously the president and CEO of Sagicor Life USA. He replaces J Andrew Gallagher who has assumed the role of CEO and chief risk officer of Sagicor Reinsurance Bermuda Limited.

Market Sales and Events

A connected party of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited purchased 250,307 shares on October 21.

Alok Jain (A Director) transferred 12,990,000 shares of TransJamaican Highway Limited at a price of US $0.0085 to a connected party on August 19.

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited's $3.3-billion bond raise closed last Wednesday. The raise was split into US$10 million and $1.8 billion with the JMD portion being USD indexed.

All the resolutions of Jamaican Teas Limited's extraordinary general meeting were approved. It will now register its new articles of incorporation with the Companies Office and transfer the manufacturing business to its new subsidiary Caribbean Dreams Foods Limited.

KLE Group Limited will be holding its annual general meeting on November 16 at 10 am in a fully virtual format.

SSL Venture Capital Limited's 2021 annual report has been delayed to November 15 due to COVID-19 constraints.

Jamaica Broilers Limited has declared a dividend of $0.15 to be paid on November 30 to shareholders on record as of November 10. This payment totals $179.89 million.

Stationery and Office Supplies Limited will be considering a dividend payment at its board meeting tomorrow.

These other companies will be considering dividend: Knutsford Express Limited — November 5; Seprod Limited — November 8; PanJam Investments Limited — November 8; FosRich Company Limited — November 10.

— David Rose