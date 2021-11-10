Business notes

October performance

ISP Financial Services was the best performing stock for October as it increased by 104 per cent to $47.97.

Ciboney Group Limited, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited (CPJ), KLE Group Limited, Palace Amusement (1921) Company Limited (PAL), MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (USD shares), and Access Financial Services Limited were the other best performing stocks during October.

1834 Investments Limited was the worst-performing stock for the month as it declined 15 per cent to $0.88. Pulse Investments Limited, Margaritaville Turks Limited (USD Shares), Stanley Motta Limited, Barita Investments Limited, Eppley Caribbean Property Fund — Value Fund, Caribbean Cream Limited, Portland JSX Limited, and Guardian Holdings Limited were the other worst performing stocks.

CPJ is the best performing stock year to date as it remains up 215 per cent to $8.13. Ciboney Group Limited, ISP, Jamaican Teas Limited, Radio Jamaica Limited, Fosrich Company Limited, and Salada Foods Limited are the remaining stocks which have increased by more than 100 per cent. Margaritaville Turks Limited (JMD Shares) is the worst performing stock year to date as it remains down 67 per cent to $14.20. CAC 2000 Limited, Wigton Windfarm Limited, Key Insurance Limited, Paramount Trading Limited, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (JMD Shares), Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (USD Shares), and PAL are the other worst performers year to date.

Executive appointments

Ramon Small-Ferguson has been appointed as executive vice-president of asset management and research of Barita Investments Limited (BIL) effective October 1.

Judith Najair has transitioned from her role of head of product development and product developments to the role of vice-president of operations at a BIL affiliate.

Market sales and events

Some 150,000 shares of Fontana Limited was transferred on October 20 to a senior manager from the Fontana Employee Share Trust.

A director of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited sold 280,000 shares at $29 on November 1 for a consideration of $8.12 million.

Wisynco Group Limited's 2021 annual report has been delayed to November 25 due to the COVID-19 constraints.

Stationery and Office Supplies Limited has set November 23 as the date for its virtual annual general meeting.

Access Financial Services Limited has declared a dividend of $0.10 to be paid on November 26 with a record date of November 12. This payment totals $27.45 million and represents a 30 per cent payout ratio.

Stationery and Office Supplies Limited has declared a dividend of $0.16 to be paid on December 7 to shareholders on record as of November 23. This payment totals $40.02 million.

Jamaica Public Service Company Limited has declared a dividend of US$588,000.25 or US$0.23945205478 per share for its Class F preference shares to be paid on November 26 for holders on record as of November 11.

GraceKennedy Limited and Sagicor Select Funds Limited will be considering an interim dividend tomorrow to be paid in December.

Eppley Limited and Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund will consider at their board meetings this Friday for payment of interim dividends.

TransJamaican Highway Limited will consider a dividend payment next Friday at its board meeting.

— David Rose