Business Notes

November Performance

KLE Group Limited was the best-performing stock for the month of November as it rose by 59 per cent to $2.32. SSL Venture Capital Limited, Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited, Dolphin Cove Limited, Mayberry Investments Limited, AMG Packaging and Paper Company Limited, Productive Business Solutions Limited, and Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited were the other best-performing stocks in November.

138 Student Living Limited was the worst-performing stock for November as it declined by 38 per cent to $3.11. Caribbean Cement Company Limited, ISP Finance Services Limited, Ironrock Insurance Company Limited, Jamaican Teas Limited, Lasco Distributors Limited, Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (JMD Shares), CAC 2000 Limited, and First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD shares) were the other big decliners in November.

Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited is the best- performing stock year to date as it grew by 274 per cent to $9.64. Ciboney Group Limited, Salada Foods Jamaica Limited, FosRich Company Limited, KLE Group Limited, Radio Jamaica Limited, ISP Finance Services Limited, Lumber Depot Limited, Jamaican Teas Limited, and Honey Bun (1982) Limited are the best-performing stocks year to date.

Dividend Declarations

General Accident Insurance Company Limited has declared a dividend of $0.19074 to be paid on December 30 to shareholders on record as of December 22. This payment totals $196.70 million.

Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Limited has declared a dividend of $0.04 to be paid on January 11 to shareholders on record as of December 23. This payment totals $61.70 million.

FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited has declared a dividend of US $0.01 to be paid on January 25 to shareholders on record as of December 20. This payment totals US$15.77 million (TT$107.14 million).

Panjam Investments Limited will consider a special interim dividend payment at its board meeting tomorrow.

Market Sales and Events

A connected party of Wisynco Group Limited sold 126,797 shares between December 1 – 3. A connected party of Mayberry Investments Limited bought 424,058 shares between November 30 – December 1. A connected party of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited purchased 229,987 shares on December 1. A connected party of Kingston Wharves Limited sold 10,269 shares between November 30 – December 1. Eight non-executive directors of GraceKennedy Limited were granted 45,178 shares in the company as stock grants per their 2021 compensation package. Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited purchased 744,251 shares of Playa Hotels and Resorts NV for US$5.39 million between November 22 – December 1.

Tawana Grey has been appointed as the new group comptroller for GraceKennedy Limited effective December 1. She will replace Kerry-Ann Richards-Lincoln who will be seconded to the United Kingdom effective January 1. Peter Moses also retired from the board of GK effective December 13 due to reaching the age for retirement for board members. However, he will continue to chair the board of First Global Bank Limited.

John ''Mitchie'' Bell resigned as a director of TransJamaican Highway Limited effective December 3.

Alejandro Graterol has resigned as a director of Unilever Caribbean Limited effective December 31.

Ann-Marie O'Brien has been appointed to act as the chief operating officer of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries from December 1.

Randal Cezair has been appointed as the general manager for corporate and commercial banking at Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited effective February 1.

Playa has decided not to renew the contract of Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Froemming. As a result, his last day of employment will be January 5.

Dolphin Cove Limited will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on December 29 at its Belmond Road location in Ocho Rios, St Ann. Sygnus Credit Investments Limited's AGM will be held on January 26 in a hybrid format at Bella Rosa Road, Gross Islet, St Lucia.

— David Rose