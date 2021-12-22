Business notes

Dividend Consideration

Scotia Group Jamaica Limited has declared a dividend of $0.35 to be paid on January 21 to shareholders on record as at December 30. This payment totals $1.09 billion.

Wigton Windfarm Limited has declared a special dividend of $0.0182 to be paid on January 17 to shareholders on record as of December 29. This payment totals $200.20 million.

PanJam Investments Limited has declared a special dividend of $0.285 to be paid on January 19 to shareholders on records of January 4. This payment totals $303.86 million.

Market Sales and Events

A connected party of Wisynco Group Limited sold 273,203 shares between December 6 – 10. An officer of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) sold 20,528 units of the company on November 26. The trustee of the SLJ Employee Share Plan sold 3,000 units of SJ on December 7. A connected party of Mayberry Investments Limited purchased 200,153 shares on December 3. Connected parties of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited purchased 1,340,275 shares while another set of connected parties sold 1,352,654 shares on December 10. A connected party of Jetcon Corporation Limited sold 150,000 shares on December 14. A connected party of Salada Foods Jamaica Limited purchased 30,000 shares on December 9. A connected party of Kingston Wharves Limited sold 26,057 shares between December 7 – 14. A connected party of Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited purchased 329,973 shares between December 1 – 2. A connected party of PanJam Investments Limited sold 60,119 shares while six directors were issued 60,119 shares in lieu of director fees for the fourth quarter on December 15. A senior manager of Supreme Ventures Limited purchased 13,700 shares between December 10 – 13 while a connected party sold 22,809 shares in the same period. A connected party of Jamaican Teas Limited sold 250,000 shares between December 13 – 14.