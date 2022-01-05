Business notes

Dividend Declaration

The Limners and Bards Limited declared a final dividend of $0.0133 and a special dividend of $0.038 to be paid on January 31 to shareholders on record as of January 13. This payment totals $48.51 million.

Market Sales and Events

Two connected parties of Supreme Ventures Limited purchased 58,319 shares while another connected party sold 160,000 shares between December 24-29.

Blue Power Group Limited purchased 1,046,156 shares of Lumber Depot Limited from a director of Lumber on December 24.

A connected party of Kingston Wharves Limited sold 2,000,000 shares at $39 on December 17.

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund repurchased 1,500 shares between December 22-24 under its share buy-back programme.

The director of credit risk management at Scotia Group Jamaica Limited bought 2,000 shares between December 22-23.

A connected party of Mayberry Investments Limited purchased 949,997 shares for $8 on December 29 while another connected party purchased 110,077 shares on December 28 for $899,280.13.

A connected party of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited purchased 15,881 shares on December 29.

Donovan Perkins has resigned as a director of Panjam Investments Limited effective December 31, 2021.

Raymond Walker has retired as chief executive officer of Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited on December 31. He will continue as chairman of the board of directors. Tania Waldron-Gooden has been appointed as CEO effective January 1.

Charmaine Maragh has been appointed to the compensation and leadership development committee of Kingston Wharves effective December 17.

Jamaican Teas Limited's 2021 consolidated audited financials have been delayed from December 29 to January 29 due to challenges associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— David Rose