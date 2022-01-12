Business notes

Market Sales and Events

A senior manager of Supreme Ventures Limited purchased 1,100 shares while a connected party purchased 5,780 shares on December 31.

A senior manager of Mayberry Investments Limited sold 20,000 shares while a connected party purchased 253,538 shares on December 31.

A connected party of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited purchased 5,803 shares on December 31.

A connected party of Future Energy Source Company Limited (FESCO) sold 30 million shares at $2.88 on December 31 as part of an incentive plan for FESCO service station dealers and employees.

A connected party of Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited sold 750,000 shares at $10.04 on December 16 while another connected party purchased 766,739 shares between December 16 – 17.

A senior manager of Seprod Limited sold 25,000 shares on December 14.

A senior officer of GraceKennedy Limited purchased 2,457 shares on December 10.

A senior manager of Victoria Mutual Investments Limited sold 100,000 on November 22.

A connected party of Jamaican Teas Limited sold 465,010 shares between December 23-24.

A director of Jetcon Corporation Limited sold 19,595 shares between December 23-28.

A connected party of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited purchased 23,224 shares on December 30.

A director of tTech Limited purchased 2,092,050 shares from another director at $4.70 for a consideration of $9,832,630.30 on December 29.

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund has repurchased 67,346 shares between December 28 – January 3 under its share buy-back programme.

Kerrian Johnson has resigned as the group marketing manager of Seprod Limited effective December 31.

Shantel Walters has been appointed as the company secretary of Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Limited effective January 3.

Perrin Gayle has been promoted to vice-president of retail and small business for Caribbean North and Central effective January 10. Gayle will continue to report to president and CEO of Scotiabank Jamaica Audrey Tugwell–Henry.

The Jamaica Stock Exchange has increased its cess fee from 0.30 to 0.32 per cent effective January 1.

The Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited has reaffirmed the Jamaica National Group's “good creditworthiness” standing for the $4.6-billion bond set to mature in December 2027.

Wisynco Group Limited has leased a 26,400 square feet warehouse facility in Hague, Trelawny, from the Factories Corporation of Jamaica effective November 1, 2021. This lease will last for five years and can be renewed. Wisynco stated that the warehouse should be operational by the end of March 2022.

AMG Paper and Packaging Company Limited will consider a dividend at its board meeting today.

TransJamaican Highway Limited will be paying the quarterly preference share dividend on its eight per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares this Friday.

Following the passing of Michael Fraser last week, AMG Paper and Packaging Company Limited and Stationery and Office Supplies Limited are without a company mentor.

— David Rose