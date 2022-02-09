Business notes

January Performance

SSL Venture Capital was the best-performing stock in January as it rose by 101 per cent to $1.89. Dolphin Cove Limited, AMG Paper and Packaging Company Limited, Paramount Trading Jamaica Limited, KLE Group Ltd, FosRich Company Limited, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited, and Radio Jamaica Limited were the other best-performing stocks of the month.

tTech Limited was the worst-performing stock in January as it declined by 15 per cent to $4.02. Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund, Palace Amusement (1921) Company Limited, Consolidated Bakeries (Jamaica) Limited, The Limners and Bards Limited, Main Event Entertainment Group Limited, Mailpac Group Limited and Cargo Handlers Limited were the other losers of the month.

Market Sales and Events

An executive of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited purchased 7,077 shares on January 24 under the company's long-term incentive scheme. The trustee of Sagicor's long-term incentive scheme sold 44,318 shares on January 24. A senior officer of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited sold 10,502 shares on January 25 while a senior manager sold 23,125 shares on January 28. A connected party of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited purchased 102,932 shares on January 31. A director of Wigton Windfarm Limited purchased 511,500 shares between November 12 - December 31. A connected party of Kingston Wharves Limited sold 1,800,795 shares on January 27 for a value of $72.02 million. Directors and senior officers acquired 853,439 shares of GraceKennedy Limited pursuant to the restricted stock option under the 2009 long-term incentive scheme on January 25.

Main Event Entertainment Group Limited moved to the second phase of its Junior Market tax remission on February 8, which means they'll be taxed at 50 per cent of the normal rate. Express Catering Limited, Stationery and Office Supplies Limited, FosRich Company Limited, and GWest Corporation Limited will be moving to their second phase of the tax remission later this year as well. SSL Venture Capital Limited, KLE Group Ltd, Consolidated Bakeries (Jamaica) Limited and Paramount Trading Limited's tax remission will end during 2022.

Scotia Group Jamaica Limited will hold its annual general meeting on March 11 at 10 am via virtual means.

Gregory-Paul Campbell has been appointed as finance manager of Main Event Entertainment Group Limited effective February 1. Campbell was a senior auditor at BDO Chartered Accountants.

Wisynco Group Limited has declared a dividend of $0.20 to be paid on March 1 to shareholders on record as of February 15. This payment will total $751.25 million.

Cargo Handlers Limited will consider an interim dividend payment at its board meeting tomorrow.

Yvor Nassief has resigned as a director of PROVEN Investments Limited effective January 31. Nassief had served on PROVEN's board since 2010.

The annual report of 138 Student Living Limited's 2021 has been delayed until February 14 due to issues experienced by the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— David Rose