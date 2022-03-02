Business notes

Market Sales and Events

A director of Future Energy Source Company Limited purchased 2,605,000 between February 11–14. A connected party purchased 239,781 shares between February 10–11.

A connected party of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited sold 314,536 shares for a consideration of $8.81 million. A director of Jamaican Teas Limited sold 524,201 shares between February 21–24.

Earl Jarrett and Terry Peyrefitte have been appointed to the board of 1834 Investments Limited.

Sterling Investments Limited's 2021 audited financials have been delayed and should be submitted on March 15.

Main Event Entertainment Group Limited's annual report has been delayed until March 17.

Guardian Holdings Limited has declared a dividend of TT$0.52 (US$0.077) to be paid on April 1 to shareholders on record as of March 14. This payment totals TT$120.65 million (US$17.80 million). GHL will also be having its annual general meeting on May 5.

Supreme Ventures Limited has declared a dividend of $0.26 to be paid on March 29 to shareholders on record on March 15. This payment totals $685.69 million.

Jamaica Broilers Group Limited has declared a dividend of $0.31 to be paid on April 14 to shareholders on March 11. This payment totals $371.76 million.

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited has declared a dividend of US$0.00262 to be paid on April 5 to shareholders on March 23. This payment totals US$1.55 million.

CAC 2000 Limited and Kingston Properties Limited will consider a dividend payment at its board meeting on March 3.