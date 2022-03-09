Business notes

Executive and Director Appointments

Zayous Hamilton has been appointed as the financial controller of Salada Foods Jamaica Limited effective March 1.

Rochelle Cameron has been appointed as the senior independent director of Key Insurance Company Limited effective February 25. This was done in accordance with Key's corporate governance code.

Verona Williamson has been appointed as the new company secretary of Carreras Limited effective March 1, following the transition of Bjorn Spence's to another role in the BAT (British American Tobacco) Group.

Rezworth Burchenson has been appointed to the audit committee of Kingston Properties Limited effective March 3.

Natalie Glitzenhirn-Augustin has been appointed as a member of First Rock Capital Holdings Limited's corporate governance committee.

Ravi Tewari will demit his role as chief executive officer of Guardian Holdings Limited at the end of 2022 but will remain on the board of the company.

Market Sales and Events

A senior manager of Barita Investments Limited sold 13,916 shares on February 28 while a connected party sold 7,370 shares on February 16. The Trustee of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited's (SJ) long-term incentive plan sold 71,178 shares to an executive on February 21 due to the executive exercising their stock options. The Trustee of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited's Employee Share Purchase Plan sold 4,000 shares on February 25. A director of Jamaican Teas Limited sold 357,489 shares on February 25 and March 1. A connected party of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited sold 49,482 shares on February 28. A connected party of Panjam Investments Limited purchased 1,687 shares on March 3. A connected party of Future Energy Source Company Limited sold 38 million shares to an executive director and connected party for a consideration of $235.60 million between February 28 and March 1. A connected party of Elite Diagnostic Limited sold 138,345 shares between February 24–28.

Mayberry Investments Limited, Jetcon Corporation Limited, tTech Limited, KLE Group Limited and Dolphin Cove Limited's 2021 audited financial statements have been delayed. These companies expect to submit the financials by March 31 under the JSE's extension for submission.

Barita Investments's 2021 annual report has been further delayed and should be filed by next Monday (March 14). The Limners and Bards Limited's 2021 annual report has been delayed and should be published by March 25.

GraceKennedy Limited has declared a final dividend of $0.48 to be paid on April 8 to shareholders on record as of March 18. This payment totals $477.63 million and is 7 per cent higher than the $0.45 paid last year.

Kingston Properties Limited has declared a dividend of US$0.0008 to be paid on April 29 to shareholders on record on March 29. This payment totals US$542,122.34.

Scotia Group Jamaica Limited will consider a dividend payment today at its board meeting. Mailpac Group Limited will consider a dividend payment on Friday. GraceKennedy Limited will hold its annual general meeting on May 25.

— David Rose