Business notes

February Performance

Margaritaville Turks Limited (USD shares) and Future Energy Source Company Limited (Fesco) were the best-performing stocks in February as they rose by 67 per cent to US$0.20 and $5.71. Main Event Entertainment Group Limited, Tropical Battery Company Limited, MTL (JMD shares), Fontana Limited, Stationery and Office Supplies Limited, and Express Catering Limited were among the other better performing stocks for February.

Radio Jamaica Limited was the worst-performing stock for the month as it declined by 29 per cent to $3. KLE Group Limited, SSL Venture Capital Limited (SSLVC), ISP Finance Services Limited, Massy Holdings Limited, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited, Elite Diagnostic Limited. and Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) were the other worst-performing stocks for February.

MTL (USD shares), Fesco, Dolphin Cove Limited, MTL (JMD shares), SSLVC, Fosrich Company Limited, AMG Paper and Packaging Limited, and Fontana Limited are the best-performing stocks year to date. ISP Finance Services Limited, Mailpac Group Limited, Mayberry Investments Limited, MJE, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited, Seprod Limited, Palace Amusement Company (1921) Limited, and Knutsford Express Services Limited are the worst-performing stocks year to date.

Market Sales and Events

A director of Wigton Windfarm Limited bought 51,000 shares on December 31. A director along with eligible employees of Wisynco Group Limited purchased 833,750 shares on March 8 under Wisynco's long-term incentive plan. A connected party of Elite Diagnostic Limited sold 195,152 shares between March 3-9. A director of Wigton Windfarm Limited purchased 51,000 shares on December 31. A director of Future Energy Source Company Limited purchased 2,300,000 shares on the open market on March 7. The trustee of Sagicor Group Jamaica's long-term incentive plan sold 255,974 shares to an executive on March 4 pursuant to the exercise of stock options. A connected party of Jamaican Teas Limited sold 20,000 shares on March 9. A connected party of Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited purchased 200,000 shares between February 16-17.

The Rok Residences by PanJam Investments Limited have gone on sale with the one-bedroom apartment costing US$162,000, two bedrooms at US$242,000 and three bedroom at US$605,000. All one-bedroom apartments have been sold out.

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited's 2021 audited financials have been delayed as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic on internal and external resources. The results should be submitted by March 31.

Mailpac Group Limited has declared a dividend of $0.09 to be paid on April 8 to shareholders on record as of March 25. This payment totals $225 million.

CAC 2000 Limited has declared a dividend of $0.035 to be paid on May 16 to shareholders on record on April 14. This payment totals $4.52 million.

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited and the Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited will be considering dividend payments at their board meetings next Monday and Wednesday, respectively.