Business notes

February Traffic Report

Sangster International Airport (SIA) is reporting a 263 per cent year -over-year growth in terminal passenger traffic to 274,700 passengers. This is still below the 406,400 passengers that passed through the airport in February 2019. Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) recorded a 158 per cent increase in air traffic for February to 77,500 passengers. SIA's year-to-date traffic of 542,300 passengers is 209 higher than the 175,300 passengers recorded in January – February 2021, while NMIA had a 115 per cent increase in year-to-date traffic of 169,000 passengers.

Market Sales and Events

The trustee of Sagicor Group Jamaica's (SJ) long-term incentive plan sold 32,635 shares to an executive on March 4, pursuant to the exercise of stock options. Two executives of SJ sold 560,000 shares on March 7 for a consideration of $30.8 million. A director and senior officers of GraceKennedy Limited acquired 20,375 shares on March 10, pursuant to the long-term incentive scheme and 100th anniversary stock plan. A director of Jamaican Teas Limited sold 26,650 shares on March 4. A connected party of Kingston Wharves Limited sold 72,138 shares between March 7 – 11. A related entity of Supreme Ventures Limited purchased 920,911 shares between March 7 – 11. Two directors of Future Energy Source Company Limited sold 4,625,473 shares between March 10 and 11 on the open market while a connected party purchased 14,127 shares on March 9. A connected party of Elite Diagnostic Limited sold 16,634 shares on March 10. A connected party of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited sold 43,367 shares on March 17.

Sagicor Financial Company Limited repurchased 48,100 shares since the start of 2022 for a consideration of CA $300,625.

Steven Whittingham has been promoted from chief operating officer to the role of deputy chief executive officer of the GraceKennedy Financial Group effective April 1.

Dr Adrian Stokes has resigned as a director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited effective February 18 following his resignation at Scotia Group Jamaica Limited.

Future Energy Source Company Limited (Fesco) has raised $1 billion in a five year bond. It will be used to expand Fesco's dealership network and service station footprint along with entry into the cooking gas/LPG market. NCB Capital Markets Limited was the arranger. Fesco will also consider an interim dividend at its board meeting set for March 30.

The Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (Caricris) has upgraded NCB Capital Markets (Barbados) Limited from adequate (BBB) to good (A). Caricris has also reaffirmed the good creditworthiness of the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited.

Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited's 2021 annual report has been delayed to April 15 due to the delay of the printed report. CAC 2000 Limited's first-quarter financials have been delayed due to the extension of its audited results. It expects to upload the results by mid-April.

— David Rose