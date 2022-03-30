Business notes

Director and Executive Movements

Kiyomi Daniel has resigned as the vice-president, chief financial officer (CFO) and chief administrative officer with responsibility for the Caribbean Central and North of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited effective May 31. She will be appointed as CFO of Scotiabank (Barbados) Limited.

Suzanne Ffolkes-Goldson has been appointed as an independent director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited effective March 23. Ffolkes-Goldson is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law at The University of the West Indies, Mona, and is an attorney-at-law.

Nickesha Eulette has resigned as the senior vice-president of finance at Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) effective March 22.

Verona Williamson has been appointed as the new financial controller of Carreras Limited effective April 1.

Market Sales and Events

A director and senior officer of GraceKennedy Limited acquired 199,057 shares pursuant to the 2019 stock option plan and 100th anniversary stock plan on March 15 and 16. An officer of NCB Financial Group Limited purchased 20,000 shares between March 22 – 24 while a connected party purchased 100,000 shares between March 18 – 22. A connected party of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited sold 73,134 shares at $27 for a consideration of $1,974,618 on March 18. An executive of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) sold 416 shares on March 18. The trustee of Sagicor's long-term incentive plan sold 256,969 shares to two executives of SJ at $57.98 for a consideration of $14.90 million on March 18. This is pursuant to the executives exercising their stock option plans. A connected party of Elite Diagnostic Limited sold 16,634 shares on March 10. A related entity of SVL purchased 684,714 shares for a consideration of $12.97 million between March 15 – 16.

First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (FRCH) has purchased a three-acre property in Kingston 6 for US$5 million through its subsidiary FCH Jamaica Assets Limited. FRCH also entered into a joint venture agreement for the development of luxury villas in St Thomas.

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC has rescheduled its annual general meeting (AGM) from March 31 to April 6. The AGM will be held through Eppley Limited's website.

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited has declared a dividend of $1.0623 to be paid on April 19 to shareholders on record as of April 4. This payment totals $4.15 billion and is 73 per cent higher than the final dividend declared last year.

The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited has declared a dividend of $0.275 to be paid on April 25 to shareholders on record as of April 7. This payment totals $192.84 million and is 72 per cent higher than the dividend declared last year.

Dolphin Cove Limited will consider a dividend at its board meeting today while Stanley Motta Limited will consider a dividend tomorrow. Seprod Limited will consider a dividend on April 11 at its board meeting.

— David Rose