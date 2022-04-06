Business notes

Director and Executive Changes

Norris Clarke has been promoted from group financial controller to chief financial officer of Lasco Financial Services Limited (LASF) effective April 1. Clarke joined LASF in October 2020.

Carlton Barclay has resigned as a director of Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited effective March 31. His resignation coincides with his retirement as CEO of Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union Limited (CWJ) on the same day. Joyce West–Johnson was appointed the new CEO on April 1.

Lois Denny resigned as a director and company secretary of Productive Business Solutions Limited on January 31. Liza Harridyal & Associates was appointed the new company secretary.

Market Sales and Events

A senior manager of Jamaican Teas Limited sold 900,000 shares between March 30 and 31. A connected party of EduFocal Limited purchased 401,480 shares between March 18 to 25. A connected party of Barita Investments Limited sold 100,000 shares between March 28 and 29. Eppley Caribbean Property Fund —Value Fund purchased 3,502 shares for a consideration of $142,531.40 between March 24 and 25 under the company's share buy-back programme. A senior manager of Supreme Ventures Limited purchased 4,558 shares while a connected party purchased 507,662 shares between March 28 to 30. A connected party of Elite Diagnostic Limited sold 43,653 shares between March 25 to 28. A senior manager of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited purchased 65,789 shares between March 28 and 29. Robert Parkins sold 500,776 shares of Lasco Manufacturing Limited on March 22. A director of Spur Tree Spices Jamaica Limited sold 50,578,291 shares for $3.50 for a consideration of $177.02 million on March 28. Two directors also sold 20,510,682 shares and 14,633,405 shares at $3.50 for a consideration of $123 million on March 24. A director and senior officer of GraceKennedy Limited acquired 154,342 shares pursuant to the company's long-term incentive scheme on March 24.

Stanley Motta Limited has declared a dividend of $0.112 to be paid on April 29 to shareholders on record as of April 14. This payment totals $84.88 million.

Future Energy Source Company Limited declared a dividend of $0.01 to be paid on June 24 to shareholders on record as of April 22. This payment totals $25 million.

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company Limited paid a dividend of US$0.23684931507 to its Class F (9.50 per cent) preference shareholders on March 30. This payment totals US$581,608.84. JPS also paid dividends for its Class B — E preference shareholders ranging from $0.025 to $0.035 per share.

Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited and Seprod Limited will consider dividend payments at its board meetings on April 6 and April 11, respectively.

Productive Business Solution Limited's 2021 audited financials have been delayed from March 31 to April 30 while it expects to file its annual report on May 30.

KLE Group Limited's 2021 audited financials have been delayed to April 14. CWJ's 2021 audited financials have been delayed from March 31 to April 30.

QWI Investments Limited's net asset value (NAV) increased from $1.40 to $1.43 for the company's second quarter (January – March). Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased from $1.06 to $1.132 at the end of the fund's first quarter. Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial NAV decreased from $0.81 to $0.785 for the fund's first quarter. CPFV's NAV was flat during the company's second quarter at BBD $0.72.

— David Rose