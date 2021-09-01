Business start-up 101

STARTING a business can be daunting. There are so many things to think about, including finding your seed capital, hiring staff and deciding on a location, if necessary. Well, here's your business start-up checklist.

Item 1 – An Idea!

Every successful business must start with a solid idea or plan as this will be the basis for guiding your company's direction. One question you should answer at this stage is, what will make my business unique? This is where research comes in. A lot of competition will be out there, so finding the edge or difference in your business model will help to make you a success.

Item 2 – Knowing your Market

What is the demand for your product or service? This involves finding your customers and knowing where they are. A great way to do this is by conducting a market survey. You can use free tools online such as Google Forms to help you set up your survey, and then send it out through social media. Too many people start businesses just because they need extra money, without first proving that there's a demand for that product or service. This is why a vast majority of businesses fail within the first five years. When you're doing your market research, consider:

The size of the market

Your potential market share

The purchasing nature of the market and how to reach it

The level of expansion projected for the market.

Item 3 – Finance and Capital

So you have this great idea but you have no money, and banks don't give loans for ideas. This is where a lot of people get discouraged, however, at the idea stage your best bets for funding are:

1. Your family and friends via donations, loans or purchasing shares in your business

2. Your personal savings

3. A personal loan — but be very careful with this one because if your business doesn't work out, you're still on the hook for it

4. Grants such as the DBJ's Ignite Grant which offers up to $3 million at the idea stage; or

5. Angel investment such as First Angels JA

6. Venture capital.

Additionally, some businesses, especially service businesses, can be started with zero dollars. You can sell your ideas or your knowledge by offering a consultancy service or professional course. Or, for example, if you offer great massages, all you need is a little massage oil and your skill, and you can start off by making house calls. By providing excellent service and encouraging referrals, you will eventually be fully booked and unable to meet demand. At that point, you can start hiring and training others, and consistently reinvesting the profits into your business. Eventually, you may have your own spa. This is called bootstrapping.

In part two, we will look at finding a suitable location (if necessary), structuring your new company, and finding staff.