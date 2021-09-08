Cannim exporting Jamaican ganja to the Australian medicinal market

Australian-based producer of premium medicinal cannabis, Cannim, has announced that its Jamaican cannabis flower is now available to Australian patients under the Special Access Scheme.

Cannim's Chief Commercial Officer Stuart Marsh said that the product, which is being sold as high-THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) dried flower under the HummingBud brand, would offer patients unique access to world-class Jamaican cannabis.

“HummingBud's branding references the iconic doctor bird, the national bird of Jamaica, and we're eager to introduce local patients to the benefits of our high-quality, distinctive Jamaican product,” Marsh said.

“We now have an ongoing supply of Jamaican cannabis flower legally available for prescribing in Australia, and we're positive that it will be well-received by patients.” HummingBud is processed and released in accordance with Australian good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards by Epsilon Healthcare at its Southport facility, which according to Lachlan Cameron, Cannim's Chief Operations Officer, is a key factor in maintaining quality standards from farm to pharmacy.

“We're producing a high-grade therapeutic product from GACP- [good agricultural and collection practice] and GMP-compliant facilities, and it's crucial that those standards are upheld through local processing,” Cameron said. “Any authorised doctor can prescribe HummingBud under the Special Access Scheme and be confident of its quality and provenance.”

The announcement follows Cannim's recent success in securing groundbreaking access for Jamaican products into the German medicinal market, as the company continues to grow its portfolio of premium medicinal cannabis products for patients in Australia and other legal markets around the world.