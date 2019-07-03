Carib Cement gets new general manager on August 1

Just a month after the Caribbean Cement Company's (CCCL) general manager, Peter Donkersloot Ponce, reached out to investors at the Mayberry Investment's monthly investor forum, the company has announced his departure.

The Spanish/English-speaking businessman was appointed general manager of Caribbean Cement with effect from November 2016. He replaced Alejandro Varés Leal, who was originally appointed in May 2015 subject to an agreement between Caribbean Cement's owner Trinidad Cement (TCL) and Cemex. However, Varés Leal took up a promotion with Cemex and in accordance with the agreement, Ponce was proposed by Cemex to replace Varés Leal.

In a brief release issued last weekend, CCCL announced a change in leadership, which becomes effective on August 1, with Donkersloot making space for Yago Castro.

According to the release, Castro, who is currently the general manager at Arawak Cement Company Limited with responsibility for the operations of TCL Guyana Incorporated, will bring to the job extensive industrial and strategic experience, coupled with strong technical, financial and operational competencies developed over 16 years with the CEMEX Group.

He has served as director planning, procurement and legal for CEMEX in Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador, and in various roles at CEMEX Europe, Midwest and Central America.

Both Carib Cement and Arawak are members of the CEMEX Group. CEMEX is a global building materials company with presence in more than 50 countries which insists that leadership rotation and succession planning are part of its “talent development programme”.

It was interesting that the announcement of Donkersloot's departure came just a few weeks after he was the guest at Mayberry Investments monthly investor forum at the Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston.

Donkersloot enlightened the Mayberry gathering by painting a rosy picture of the company's turnaround since he took over.

In regard to Donkersloot departure, the company stated: “Having been with CEMEX for 13 years, Donkersloot has advised the company that he will not seek an extension of his contract.”

The board and management of CCCL said they thanked him for his outstanding leadership in “managing a period of critical transformation for the company, which resulted in improvements in safety, operational efficiency and shareholder value. Carib Cement is on a stronger and more sustainable path which will continue under Mr Castro's leadership”.

Recently, leading investment magazine, investor's choice (IC) named CCL the Top 2019 main market stock, noting that it had revised the company's earnings since its last report, resulting from a reassessment of the amount expended on importing cement in 2018.

“Import of cement, which cost more than $1 billion in 2018, is not expected to recur in 2019,” the online magazine noted.

In US dollar terms, “Caribbean Cement's revenue rose year-on-year by 6 per cent to US$133 million in 2018, from US$125 million in 2017, while its profit more than doubled to US$18.7 million from US$8.4 million.'

Under Donkerloot's leadership, Caribbean Cement Company Ltd has been continuing to build on the gains made in 2018, with key indicators heading in the right direction.

According to its first quarter report for 2019, in terms of its financial performance for the quarter, the group earned revenue of $4.5 billion, which represented an increase of two per cent when compared with the first quarter of 2018.

Another interest factor in CCCL's performance is that while it did limited exports to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, earlier, it no longer exports cement, as with the bulge in building and construction in Jamaica it has limited production to the local market.

Donkersloot noted that the company has redirected resources to focus on surges of demand in the local market.

However, he admitted that, “there has been continued engagement of export customers and opportunities seized whenever the prices and terms were considered attractive”.

He noted in his GM's report this year that the company has been working with successive governments and private developers, as well as other construction interests to incorporate more “concrete solutions” into their building projects.

“That initiative has been gaining traction, as many Caribbean countries are embracing solutions that can better withstand harsh weather conditions that will increasingly affect the region,” he noted.

He said that these efforts have resulted in increased “concrete applications” among the private sector developers involved in hotel and industrial projects across the region, including construction of more concrete houses, concrete roads, concrete waste water pipes and concrete fencing, driveways, car parks, and roofs for houses.

“We expect continued growth in concrete usage by government and private sector,” he pointed out.