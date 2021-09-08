Caribbean Airlines Cargo inks deal to ship from China

REGIONAL carrier Caribbean Airlines Limited has contracted Megacap SA Limited, a leading aviation services company in China, as general sales and service agent (GSSA) for its subsidiary, Caribbean Airlines Cargo.

The GSSA agreement, which took effect on August 30, facilitates cargo shipments from several cities in China to the Caribbean via Megacap's six hubs — Beijing City Office, Beijing Airport Office, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Dalian.

According to Marklan Moseley, Caribbean Airlines general manager, cargo and new business, “The appointment of Megacap comes at an opportune time, giving freight forwarders and shippers in China access to the Caribbean, with real time, customised logistic solutions.”

Caribbean Airlines operates an all-cargo schedule of 14 weekly Boeing 767 flights that transport goods between the carrier's Miami hub and Trinidad, Kingston, Montego Bay, Guyana and Barbados.

The airline also transports cargo on its Boeing 737 and ATR aircraft on select passenger routes from New York and Toronto to Trinidad, Barbados, St Vincent, Grenada, and St Lucia.

Allan Tam, CEO of Megacap SA Limited, said the agreement with “Caribbean Airlines provides many niche destinations which can fulfil the current market vacuum in China; and our team is very excited about this cooperation.”

PROMOTING JAMAICAN EXPORTS

Following this deal, Caribbean Airlines Cargo entered into another partnership with Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) to facilitate the movement of general, perishable and other types of cargo to other Caribbean destinations and cities around the globe.

In a release, the JMEA said the partnership aims to meet the demand for air freight routes that are currently underserved by the regional cargo industry. As per the agreement, JMEA member companies will benefit from special Caribbean Airlines Cargo discounts, cargo insurance services, and can opt for the carrier's cargo loyalty programme.

“Caribbean Airlines Cargo is committed to promoting the growth and development of trade in the region. This partnership is a tangible demonstration of this intent. Throughout the pandemic our cargo operations continued and we adjusted our air freight capacity to meet increasing demand,” the airline's Head of Corporate Communications Dionne Ligoure stated.

“As global trade reopens and normalises, Caribbean Airlines will maintain and adjust its model to facilitate the movement of goods to and from Jamaica and throughout the region,” she added.

Also commenting on the partnership, Simara Howell, executive director of JMEA, said the organisation comprehends the role exports play as a tool for economic growth and recovery, especially in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Shipping and logistics solutions are a critical, supportive component in ensuring that our manufacturers and exporters are able to penetrate new markets in a timely and efficient manner. The JMEA remains committed to forming and strengthening strategic partnerships, like this Caribbean Airlines agreement, that will bring valuable solutions to our nation's MSMEs whilst reducing barriers to trade,” she explained further.