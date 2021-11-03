CB Chicken now has the largest piggery

Dr Keith Amiel, an executive at Caribbean Broilers (CB) Group Limited, indicates that the company, which operates produce and small ruminant farms at Hill Run in St Catherine, is now the largest pig producer, side by side with the distinction of the Caribbean region's largest producer of Sea Island cotton.

He stated in a recent update, “CB at Hill Run, in association of dozens of small contract farmers, is now a large producer of agricultural produce that includes onions, Scotch bonnet peppers, sweet potatoes, sweet corn, sorrel, bananas and other things. For example, we have been the biggest producer of Sea Island cotton with shipments going to countries like Italy. Of course, the biggest pig finishing barn in Jamaica is also at Hill Run.”

The company on its website adds that through Newport Genetics Ltd, it produces the highest quality genetic stock locally for thousands of pig farmers across Jamaica and the region.

CB says it works with leading exporters of pig breeding stock and genetics from Canada to develop a mother herd at Newport Genetics that is “unrivaled in the region,” producing gilts and semen for artificial insemination that help farmers raise market hogs of unprecedented quality.

The company said that it has facilitated the introduction into Jamaica of three premium breeds of pig from Canada.

“The Landrace and Yorkshire breeds are combined to make our F1 Gilt (these are sold by NPG) and then Duroc provides semen for artificial insemination or AI. When this Duroc semen is introduced to a F1 Gilt, the result is a three way cross that is simply and undeniably the best market hog available in Jamaica,” the website indicates.

Previously, local pigs grew to an average of 140 pounds in six months, but animals from the Newport Genetics programme can reach an average of 280 pounds within the same period, using the same amount of feed. This is a simple formula for an improved bottom line, and we are systematically improving the quality of pigs throughout Jamaica.

CB said that through its vertically integrated approach to farming, it is also able to help independent pig farmers to bring pigs to market.