Cemex subsidiaries approve dividend policy

Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCC) and Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) have approved dividend policies at their respective board meetings held last week to set the framework for future payments to shareholders.

CCC hasn't paid a dividend since July 2001 while TCL hasn't paid a dividend since July 2017 after Cemex SAB de CV gained control of the company in January 2017. CCC's fortunes have turned around with its net profit rising by 36 per cent to $4.34 billion for its 2021 financial year. TCL still lagging in its domestic market with its 2021 audited results not available on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange nor its own website.

“It is important to note that Caribbean Cement Company Limited's dividend policy does not represent an undertaking and/or commitment by the company to declare and pay any dividends, but rather outlines the different factors that must always be considered in order to have its board of directors determine if it will or will not propose a declaration and payment of a dividend to shareholders at each corresponding annual general meeting of the company,” the CCC release stated.

The company's principals explained at its December annual general meeting (AGM) that it would seek shareholders approval at the 2022 AGM for the possible payment of a dividend. This comes as the company seeks to expand its capacity by 30 per cent with an investment of US$30 million ($4.6 billion) during the year, which occurs at the same time it will start paying a two per cent royalty on its consolidated net sales to Cemex. CCC's consolidated revenue (sales) rose by 19 per cent to $23.84 billion while its operating cash flow topped $7.11 billion.

CCC paid off its $4.44 billion long-term debt between Cemex España and National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited with only $1.45 billion in redeemable preference shares to be paid off during 2022 to its direct parent TCL. Despite the general improvements in the company's activity in the last five years, shareholders are still not satisfied following the steamrolling by Cemex at the AGM to implement the royalty. CCC's stock price remains down one per cent to $69.17 as of Tuesday and down 39 per cent since the royalty resolution was made known in October.

TCL has failed to generate a profit since 2016 with its nine-month net loss attributable to owners amounting to TT$22.92 million. Its consolidated revenue for the nine months was up by 12 per cent to TT$1.14 billion (US$206.16 million) which ended the year at US$273 million, according to Cemex's 2021 financials. Operating profit for the region totalled US$46 million ($7.13 billion). The company's bottom line will continue to fall under pressure once CCC continues to grow its revenue.

The company is currently winding up TCL Packaging Limited in which it has an 80 per cent stake. PricewaterhouseCoopers is leading that process. TCL's stock price is down two per cent year-to-date to TT$3.51.

“Under the dividend policy, the company will strive to distribute to its shareholders surplus funds from its distributable profits and/or general reserves, as may be determined by the board of directors, subject to certain key prudential criteria, its articles, by-laws and applicable laws. The dividend policy shall be brought before the shareholders of the company at the next annual meeting, for review and approval for implementation,” the TCL release stated.

Cemex's 2021 revenue topped US$14.55 billion which was driven by the strong performance in the United States of America (USA) whose sales totalled US$4.34 billion. This saw Cemex's reversing the US$1.47 billion net loss attributable to shareholders into a US$753 million net profit attributable to shareholders in 2021. Its South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCAC) segment saw 18 per cent growth in net sales to US$1.57 billion, the fastest pace of increase since 2012. TCL and CCC increased cement prices by 15 per cent and eight per cent, respectively, along with other companies in the region to keep up with the rise in operational costs.

Cemex's plan to reach investment grade is currently on track with 2.7 times leverage ratio and BB ratings by S&P ratings and Fitch. Its debt pile shrunk from US$10.19 billion to US$7.92 billion at the end of 2021. After spending US$380 million in capital expenditure, Cemex has US$900 million in investments planned for 2022 which is twinned along with the USA's trillion-dollar infrastructure plans. With its ADR (American Depository Receipt) price down 18 per cent year to date on the New York Stock Exchange to US$5.46, Cemex shareholders approved the company's plan to deploy US$500 million in a monetary reserve to engage in a share buyback. Cemex's total assets ended 2021 down at US$26.65 billion while equity attributable to shareholders grew to US$9.83 billion.