Change in bottle crowns for Red Stripe products

Red Stripe has announced it will be using generic gold crowns for its bottles until issues with its suppliers are sorted out.

The challenges have resulted in the company not being able to source brand-specific bottle crowns with which local consumers are familiar due to the ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain.

Consequently, the company said all its products, Red Stripe, Red Stripe Light, Dragon Stout, Dragon Spitfire, and Malta, will be using a generic gold crown for the foreseeable future effective immediately.

Red Stripe said this change is not expected to be permanent, noting that it will go back to using brand-specific crowns as soon as the global supply chain stabilises.

In a media release, the company assured consumers that Red Stripe products with the generic gold crowns are legitimate; and that the temporary change does not in any way impact the quality nor the price of the product.