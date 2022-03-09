Cheese snacks market targeted

INTERNATIONAL Biscuits Limited (IBL), a division of Seprod Limited, is positioning itself both for increased exports and taking more market share locally, reasoning that it can assist other local companies in reducing baked product imports in the snacks line.

The company is especially targeting the cheese snack market which is estimated to generate annual sales of $4 billion in Jamaica.

The IBL plant produces an assortment of cookies and crackers under the Butterkist brand and a wide range of snacks under the Snackables brand and third-party brands such as Ovaltine.

With markets in the USA, Canada, Caribbean and UK, IBL is targeting a bigger market position, leveraging a recent plant investment of US$2.5 million to boost outsourcing capabilities.

Richard Pandohie, CEO and managing director of Seprod, told the Jamaica Observer that machinery added to the factory most recently was a “completely new” extruded snacks line, which includes extruders, mixer, oven and a coating tumbler system.

The company head said, “This addition will allow Butterkist to become a high-quality player in the extruded snacks market and gives us the capacity and capability to significantly increase our overall product offerings to consumers, both in the domestic and regional space.”

Third-party services

IBL is going after third-party manufacturing in a bigger way than before.

Pandohie stated, “We are also going to be offering contract manufacturing for companies that may be importing snack products, which would reduce import with locally manufactured products and at the same time reduce logistics risk and cost for the importing company.”

IBL has completed a cycle of investment which covered market research, product development, and equipment purchase; which combined came to approximately $200,000,000.

Pandohie commented, “Equipment investment is only a part of the story. The key thing is to have products that will excite the consumers and that requires a lot of research, R&D and a lot of market trials.”

Focus remains on a range of biscuits and snacks with the major products being the Butterkist sandwich cookies, Butterkist cookies and Snackables.

The company is also the producer of the iconic Ovaltine brand. In total, Butterkist's market share is estimated at 15 per cent of the total cookie market.

Face to Face

IBL expects to see a 40 per cent increase in sales with the resumption of full face-to-face classes after the Easter period.

Around 500,000 kindergarten, primary, junior high and high school students resumed a five days a week school attendance cycle, broken two years ago under pandemic conditions.

Pandohie noted, “The bulk of our products are consumed by children, especially during the school sessions. The trend for several years has been declining biscuit sales and increasing snack sales.

“However, the new extruded snack range is expected to give IBL a more robust portfolio and hopefully revitalise consumer interest in traditional Butterkist products,” he outlined.