Christmas cargo frenzy

THE current supply chain difficulties have not translated into lower volumes at the island's ports. To the contrary, the Jamaica Customs Agency in mid-December reported that, despite a further three weeks to close the quarter, the current year to date trade volume of importation (both commercial and non-commercial) have surpassed both the pre-pandemic and the 2020 volume.

Comparatively, for the first seven days of December 2021, commercial trade volume grew by 161 per cent relative to the same period of December 2019 and 330 per cent relative to 2020.

Similarly, for the first seven days of December 2021, non-commercial trade volume grew by 25 per cent relative to the same period of December 2019 and 29 per cent relative to 2020.

At the same time, an uptick in export volumes was also observed, with growth rates of 26 per cent relative to 2020 and 86 per cent relative to 2019.

Overall, the Jamaica Customs Agency reported, the annual export volume for 2021 may be 20 per cent below the 2020 volume but 10 per cent above the pre-pandemic volume.

The agency says projected annual increase in commercial import volume is 18 per cent relative to 2019 and 25 per cent relative to 2020. For the commercial segment, the projected annual increase in commercial trade volume is 22 per cent relative to 2019 and 40 per cent relative to 2020.

As at December 7, 2021, a total of 54,525 containerized shipments were processed for home use, year-to-date. Comparatively, for the period April 1 to December 31, 2019 and 2020, the total number of containers processed for home use was 62,351 and 56,210, respectively.

Therefore, with approximately three weeks to close the third quarter, the current import container volume represented 87 per cent and 97 per cent of the volumes processed for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Barrel uptick

For the first seven days of December 2021, the total number of barrels processed was 14,359. Comparatively, 11,647 and 10,206 barrels were processed for the same period of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Jamaica Customs says that the growth rate in barrel activity was therefore 23 per cent relative to 2020 and 41 per cent relative to 2019.

Commercial volumes

The agency indicates that current year to date trade volume of non-commercial importation processed totalled approximately 62 million kilogrammes and have exceeded the volume recorded for both the prior year and the pre-pandemic year by 15 per cent and seven per cent, respectively, with three weeks remaining to close the current quarter.

The increase was driven largely by greater importation of food items, household articles and appliances, human hair, articles of apparel and clothing and their accessories, toiletries and bed linen.

In respect of the third quarter, only 25.1 million kilogrammes were reported for 2019 while 27.4M was reported for 2020 and 21.3M for 2021 with three weeks to close the current quarter.

Further, the third quarter's volume represented 96 per cent of the second quarter's volume, with a further three weeks remaining.

Jamaica Customs states that, based on the current trend, it is projected that the non-commercial trade volume will be a minimum of 28 million kilogrammes for the third quarter of FY2021; exceeding both the third quarter of 2019 and 2020.

The non-commercial trade volume for December 1-7, 2021 was 3.1 million kilogrammes exceeding the 2020 volume by 29 per cent (from 2.477M kg) and 2019 by 25 per cent (from 2.411M kg).

Volume of Imports

Like non-commercial importation, the trade volume of commercial importation also increased relative to 2019 and 2020. In comparison to 2019, the current commercial trade volume of 5.593B recorded growth of 0.684B kg or 14 per cent, from 4.909B kg.

Similarly, relative to 2020, the current trade volume of 5.593B exceeded the volume reported for 2020 of 4.212B kg, by 1.381B kg or 33 per cent.

Jamaica Customs shares that the recovery, relative to 2019, was driven largely by petroleum products (propane, butane, natural gas, petroleum asphalt), building products (steel, rods of alloy steel, tunes, pipes and hollow profiles of cast iron), bio-ethanol fuel, corn seed, animal or vegetable fats and oils, bottles, cheese, dietary and nutritional supplements, tallow, animal feed, non-alcoholic beer, carrots, and fire-fighting vehicles.

The current quarter's volume, as at December 7, 2021, was 1.060B kg and was 73 per cent of the preceding quarter of the same fiscal year. Relative to the previous year, the current's quarter's trade volume represented 73 per cent and 82 per cent of the 2020 and 2019 trade volume respectively.

It is projected that at December 31, 2021, the commercial trade volume for the third quarter will exceed the pre-pandemic level, with a variance approximating to 10 per cent.