Christmas on a discount

Cashback promotions, which were once the province of credit card and discount companies, are now being offered by loan companies which see them as a means to incentivise increased borrowing for the holiday and new year. Other Jamaican lenders are also offering reduced rates and extended loan terms for the season.

Offering up to $3.3 million in funds for borrowing, AIM Financial Company Limited has joined other companies in wooing clients with the promise of extra cash in their hands if they take a loan for any reason. The invitation has come repeatedly on mobile phones as the company seeks to ramp up sales for the holiday period.

The Jamaica Observer has also received anecdotal reports of older clients, who have long since closed accounts, and who were called by other loan companies and offered loans totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some said they were not interested. But others are being wooed by the end-of-year drive for spending.

At Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) Sales and Marketing Manager Veveta McLaren, said borrowers are taking personal loans for home improvement and also to do their “usual Christmas shopping”.

Stocking up

People are also borrowing money to stock up their small businesses to meet the demands for Christmas on the home front. Most are for home improvement and Christmas shopping, McLaren said.

Microfinance companies listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, including AFS, have reported lower loan demands due to conditions caused by the pandemic. AFS reported consolidated net profit of $266 million compared to $330 million for the year ended March 31, 2020.

The company outlined that the results reflect the direct impact of COVID-19 over the past 12 months, which resulted in a decline in disbursements year over year.

McLaren told the Business Observer, “As with everyone, we had been affected but we had some very good customers who continued to maintain their loans in a healthy way. We worked with them by giving payment deferrals because of unemployment or reduced work hours. It has resulted in increased loyalty.

“We have lowered our interest rate. We are also giving extended loan tenure. For those persons who are unable to borrow because they have existing loans, we are giving salary advances so they don't overextend.”

Interest rates slashed

For the holiday season, McLaren said that the reduction in interest rates is the biggest push as this leads to people having more cash in hand, over the life of the loan. The sales manager declined to share rates but said they were different for borrowers employed to the public sector and those privately employed. Rates, she stated, were intended to cover the company's risks in lending.

As to the current holiday discount, McLaren outlined, “The response has been good. Typically, persons wait until this time of the year to take loans. Our loan sales are sought-after because rates are very good.”

At AIM Financial, a cashback of up to 10 per cent is being offered in the AIM Christmas Cashback Feva Plus promotion. It applies to a loan of $200,000 or more for which $7,000 cashback will be given, and $10,000 cashback for all applicants doing debt consolidation, as well as reduced processing fees.

The reduction on fees and charges is as high as 50 per cent and appears aimed at drumming up further demand. The offer ends in early January.

Other companies in the sector have been trying by different means to increase loan take-up. Denisher Forbes, managing director of E-Loan Micro Financing Ltd in Montego Bay, said E-loan Limited started its cashback offer in November, with everyone who takes a loan getting one per cent cashback.

However, the money comes in the form of vouchers which are to be spent with small businesses which are funded by the company. The manager said it is all intended to promote organic growth. “ We are trying to help small businesses to grow. They have to spend it at a company on our list. We have about 60 companies that we are trying to grow,” she told the Business Observer.

Holiday deals

People who are not interested in borrowing, but who are seeking holiday deals, can log into Gustavos and Brawta Living. Gustavos is currently offering discounted massages, holiday stays and restaurant meals and even rum from Appleton Estate.

Brawta Living is offering deep discounts on hotel stays, spa treatments, and more. For both sites, discounted services and products are provided by independent companies that want higher sales for goods and especially services. Deals are also offered in the form of vouchers which can be offered as gifts.

Individuals who want loans and cashback from microfinanciers will have a long list of requirements to deliver. AIM, the company which offers a personal loan of up to $3.3 million, of which up to $1.4 million can be borrowed with no guarantor, has requirements which include TRN, photo ID, photographs, job letters, and the last three months' payslips.

Applicants must also be currently employed for at least a year with a recognised company, beyond the probationary period, proof of address (recent utility bills from at least two separate companies, in their names.)

The lender might also ask for the last six months' bank statement of salary account for standing order payments. Those requiring guarantors must also deliver required documentation.