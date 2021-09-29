Chukka to roll out upgrade for Barbados attraction

Chukka Caribbean Adventures, which has taken control of Harrison's Eco-Adventure Park in the parish of St Thomas in Barbados, is rolling out an upgrade of the attraction which will bring it on par with attractions elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Chukka Caribbean, which describes itself on its website as the Caribbean's largest nature-adventure tour operator, allows adventure seekers to reconnect with nature at locations in Jamaica, Belize, Turks and Caicos, the Dominican Republic, and Barbados.

In June 2021 the company took over the Barbados attraction in St Thomas, with management stating then that they were “extremely” optimistic about future prospects for the location as they prepared to roll out a BD$9 million upgrade.

In a story in Barbados Today this week, Group Chief Executive Officer of Chukka Caribbean Adventures Marc Melville said work that began in August would last between six to eight months.

The report states, “It was outlined that the new-look Harrison's Cave Eco-Adventure Park is to consist of several features, including a challenge course, a free-fall platform, a children play area, a suspension bridge, cuisine tour, bird aviary, a dry slide, an interactive green monkey experience, a canopy zipline, an infinity pool, among other attractions.”

Barbados Today said close to 30 of the former Caves of Barbados employees have already been rehired as part of the “start-up team”, adding, “The operators said the employment numbers are expected to reach close to 100 when the upgrades are completed and the operation is in full swing.”

Chukka Caribbean Adventures Limited (Chukka), an associate company of PanJam Investments Limited, suffered losses due to the suspension of cruise traffic to the region in April 2020.

The company was forced to shutter many of its operations, but is now banking on the revival of tourism in the region.

In the Dominican Republic Chukka operates Chukka Ocean Outpost and Coconut Cove, which is located beachside along the cliffside of Puerto Plata.

The attraction offers a variety of nature-adventure activities, an ocean air restaurant, themed bars, chill-out spots, an aviary, a private beach with famed views and watersports.

In Belize, the company operates Jaguar Paw, located in the tropical rainforest in western Belize, offering ziplining and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) or dune buggy tours through the jungle.

In Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Chukka offers underwater tours of coral reefs, access to white sand beaches, overland tours by island buggy, and dips in the ocean on horseback.

In Jamaica, Chukka has ten destinations, with one of its newest being a 160-acre former sugar estate in Sandy Bay, Hanover. Here it offers ocean-inspired activities and chill-out areas, including secluded dining, expedition experiences to jungles, rivers and waterfalls, catamaran cruises and ocean view trails on horseback.

With an ocean-side restaurant and bar, infinity pool, and two beaches, this location is designed especially for families, the company's website states.