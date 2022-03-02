CIBC removes fees

CIBC removes feesWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
CIBC FirstCaribbean has removed fees on a number of transactions at its ABMs.
The bank in a release on Tuesday said effective immediately, all ABM transactions conducted by its clients and customers at its ABM machines will be free of charge.
The list of free transactions include withdrawals, mini statements and declined transactions. The bank says its ABM users will also continue to enjoy bill payments, balance enquires and deposits at no cost.
Nigel Holness, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean, added that “the bank is constantly reviewing its pricing and fee structure with a view to ensuring that our clients and customers always enjoy an enhanced banking experience with us”.
“We are particularly concerned about financially vulnerable households, which have been further challenged during the COVID-19 pandemic and wish to provide them with some relief. In addition, CIBC FirstCaribbean wants to support our clients and empower them to create long-term financial wellness,” he added.
Holness said that the bank's ABM network and online banking platforms provide vital on-demand 24-hour banking services, which are key components of the superior banking experience offered by CIBC FirstCaribbean.
