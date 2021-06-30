CLA reports uptick in export licence requests as demand for local cannabis grows

The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) has said that since the start of this year there has been a significant increase in the number of requests for cannabis export licences as the product enjoys strong demand in the global marketplace.

The entity said that since year some 19 export permits have been issued to licensees to conduct trade with various regions across the globe in the continents of Africa, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It also noted that there was a growing demand for the product in the Caribbean region. In recent months, it has also issued export permits to territories as far as Australia and Germany, where the product is being used to conduct research and for medical purposes.

“What this tells us is that we have been producing cannabis to the standards required of these other jurisdictions and therefore there is potential for commercial quantities to be exported in the future, once markets are opened,” said Faith Graham, acting chief executive officer (CEO) of the CLA in a recent news release.

To date, the CLA said it has authorised the export of approximately 1,000 kg of cannabis flower, 3 kg of seeds, and over 40 litres of cannabis oil, which, according to trade figures within the closed loop system among licensees, saw trading within the industry totalling some US$894,749 in the last financial year and US$627,089 this year.

The cannabis industry is a billion-dollar global industry awashed with opportunities. With the continued restrictions stemming from correspondent banking challenges in some countries, the full potential of the industry remains unrealised.

Just recently, chairman of the Cannabis Licensing Authority LeVaughn Flynn called on the country to better position itself if it was to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the industry. These, he said, included the production of more cannabis by-products, such as nutraceutical pills, tinctures, and cannabidiol (CBD) water.

The acting CEO, however, indicted that with the much-anticipated cultivator's (transitional) special permit, now at the drafting phase, is greatly expected to allow more small farmers to join the industry at reduced cost and over time be able to build out their own licensed facilities — a move she believes will also “allow for more cannabis in the legal space for research and development, processing, and product diversification”.

She further said that since the quantities for export differed based on purpose, licensees were left with the discretion of finding their own markets, as well as ensure that they meet the required standards of the importing country without CLA interference. As such, she therefore urged licensees to have their products tested for quality by the requisite state bodies, including the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), the Scientific Research Council (SRC) and The University of the West Indies (UWI).

“The CLA plays its part by processing the export requests, and we are always working with our partners such as customs [Jamaica Customs Agency], the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force], and the Plant Quarantine Division to see how we can become more efficient with this process,” she stated.