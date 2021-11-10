Clarke chairs OECD roundtable

Clarke chairs OECD roundtableWednesday, November 10, 2021
Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has accepted an invitation from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to chair a virtual ministerial roundtable on developing countries and international taxation today.
The roundtable is being hosted at a time when the global tax landscape is evolving quickly, particularly as developing countries are experiencing constrained fiscal space due to the global pandemic and there is therefore an urgency to ensure that developing countries benefit from new opportunities, including international tax matters.
Jamaica, as a member of the 141 strong OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework, joined with 136 fellow members to support the historic agreement to implement a fairer global tax system allowing for allocation of the taxing rights to market jurisdictions on the profits of multinationals across the globe, as well as ensuring that multinationals pay a minimum of 15 per cent tax on profits earned from their global activity.
Minster Clarke noted, “I see the roundtable as an opportunity to generate the necessary political attention so that we can benefit fully from international tax discussions.”
