Concentrix plans new hires for 2022

BUSINESS process outsourcing operator Concentrix is planning to add some 500 new team members locally as it prepares to bolster its staff complement in the upcoming year.

The multinational company, which conducts operations in approximately 40 countries across six continents, currently employs over 250,000 professionals worldwide.

“During 2021 more than 1,700 professionals were hired in Jamaica alone, and we plan to add another 500 new hires in 2022. This undoubtedly shows the confidence that the company has in the national talent, as well as its expansion in [local] territory,” the company said in a news release this week.

The company, which commenced local operations back in 2017, earlier this year also announced the creation of 1,000 new job opportunities which at the time formed part of its effort to double operations as it moved to offer new options for career growth and the promotion of leadership skills.

The firm, which has continued to utilise a hybrid work format in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, primarily operates from locations in Montego Bay and Kingston.

Concentrix, which prides itself on being a diversified and inclusive operation focused on the professional growth of its employees, also highlighted some opportunities provided to leverage the training of employees.

“We are constantly working on new ideas for our staff. We continue to strengthen our strategic actions regarding diversity, equity and inclusion in management positions,” said Mónica Obando, regional vice-president of human resources for the firm's Latin America operations.

Through its outsourcing operations the firm, which provides customer experience and technology support solutions aimed at improving business solutions for some of the world's top brands and fortune 500 companies, was also recently awarded by Great Place to Work which, through its rankings, recognised the entity as one of the best eight companies regionally by which to be employed.

“This recognition, which is the result of hard work, fills us with great pride. The concern for our team is reflected in the actions we developed and in the changes made in the last year with the pandemic. I truly believe that this recognition is just the crowning of the efforts we have invested in the satisfaction of our staff,” Obando said.

“Our culture statements are not just words, but actions we execute every day, and this differentiates us from the competition. We are honoured that the work we do every day for the benefit of our employees is recognised at this level. We know that for our team, it is one more motivation to continue growing in the company as they invite their peers to be part of it,” Judith Leslie, Concentrix's senior manager of people solutions, also said.