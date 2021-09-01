Construction boom continues

The local building and construction sector continued on a positive growth trajectory, expanding 18.3 per cent up to the end of the June quarter this year.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) last week in its review of quarterly performance for the April-June period reported that total sales from construction inputs grew by 57 per cent as a result of increased upticks in building and other construction projects — up from 32.8 per cent during the first quarter of this year.

The large outturns in this sector also contributed to an overall 7.8 per cent expansion of output from the goods-producing sector and a 12.9 per cent growth in gross domestic product (GDP) output for the economy.

The sector which has been outperforming its fellow counterparts in the goods-producing industry since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic last year, is said to have seen continued growth momentum due to exemptions it has enjoyed from restrictions used to curtail the spread of the virus.

Director general of the PIOJ Dr Wayne Henry said that growth in building projects flowed from a large number of residential and non-residential construction activities across the country. This, he said contributed to a 35.2 per cent increase in the total value of mortgages and an almost 30 per cent increase in the number of mortgages disbursed by the National Housing Trust (NHT).

Growth in the other construction components was however attributed to increased capital expenditure stemming from some major civil engineering activities.

“The National Works Agency (NWA) disbursed $7.1 billion, up 144.4 per cent, reflecting increased expenditure associated with disbursements on the Yallahs to Harbour View leg of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP),” he said, adding that the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC) also disbursed $3.1 billion relative to $148.5 million last year to faciltate expenditure works on the SCHIP Part A, comprising the May Pen in Clarendon to Williamsfield in the Manchester component.

“Jamaica Public Service Company disbursed $2.2 billion, representing an increase of 25.4 per cent, due to expenditures associated with installation activities to facilitate the increased distribution and generation of power,” Henry also said.

As the boom in construction activities continues, the country's sole cement manufacturer, Carib Cement Company Limited (CCCL) recently indicated that it would be expanding production by some 30 per cent at its RockFort, Kingston, plant in order to keep up with the demand for its product. The company, through its parent CEMEX, said it would spend US$30 million or J$4.6 billion to increase its production capacity by approximately 300,000 metric tonnes.

“This planned increase will strengthen the self-sufficiency of the national cement industry, reduce dependency on cement imports, and reinforce CCCL's ability to serve the growth of the construction sector in Jamaica and the Caribbean,'' the company said in a statement last month.