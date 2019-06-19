Alanah Jones leaves SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited

SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited's chief operating officer, Alanah Jones has resigned from the company effective May 31, 2019. It is still not known where Jones will now ply her trade.

With the departure of Jones, SSL has appointed Kamille Martin as head of finance. That latter appointment became effective June 10, 2019.

Formerly the assistant financial controller of Grace Kennedy Financial Group, for the insurance segment, Martin has over 10 years of financial, accounting, audit and operation experience.

“We wish to express our gratitude to Miss Alanah Jones for her contribution to the company, and take this opportunity to welcome Kamille Martin as the new head of finance at SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited,” the company said.

Change at JMMB Group Limited

JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) is advising that effective June 7, 2019, Dennis Harris has resigned as a director of Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited, JMMB Fund Managers Limited, and JMMB Securities Limited.

In a statement, JMMBGL further informed that Harris will continue to hold the positions of chairman for JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Limited and a board member of JMMB Group Limited.

JMMBGL provides investment products and services throughout Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Dominican Republic.

Tashia Hutton moves on from Supreme Ventures Limited

Vice -president for regulatory compliance at gaming company, Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), Tashia Hutton has resigned.

The effective date of Hutton's resignation was Monday, June 10, 2019. SVL has yet to announce a replacement for Hutton.

New marketing director at Gruppo Campari Jamaica

On Monday next (June 24), Gruppo Campari Jamaica welcomes its new marketing director, Marsha-Ann Lumley.

Lumley joins Gruppo Campari Jamaica after serving as head of marketing and corporate communications at Tru-Juice.

She replaces Jacopo Borsa at Gruppo Campari.

— Abbion Robinson