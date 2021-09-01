Costlier brew hits coffee lovers

Lovers of Jamaican coffee which has been created from imported blends can look out for price increases as Jamaica's sole instant coffee manufacturer, Salada Foods Limited, indicated yesterday that prices for imported arabica would surge above the levels they were at this time in 2020.

General manager of Salada Foods Jamaica, Dianna Blake Bennett, told the Jamaica Observer, “Arabica prices, globally, have been increasing by as much as 50 per cent over this time last year. This is further compounded by the higher cost of shipping.”

Blake Bennett stated, “Some of the increased cost has to be passed to consumers, the percentage increase to be determined.” Details on current input pricing were not shared. The primary cause of higher prices is crop failure in Brazil, where harsh weather conditions have caused 20 per cent of the year's crop to be lost. Brazil produces up to 60 million kilos of coffee every year, serving high-end chains including Starbucks Coffee Company. The production shortfall has led to a seven-year high in the price of the commodity.

As to pricing for supplies of Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee (JBMC), which is a required under Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) stipulations, Salada has resorted to using residue for its formulations. JBMC is a specialty coffee with an average price per pound far above arabica coffees. According to Blake Bennett, “Since the pandemic, Salada has been buying Blue Mountain residue for manufacturing instant coffee at [an] average of US$2.60 per lb.”

Irvine Willis, the director in charge of coffee at JACRA, told the Business Observer that the price of JBMC will remain stable for the foreseeable future. He explained, “Generally the price of Jamaican coffee doesn't necessarily follow the trend of coffee prices on the regular coffee market. Jamaica's coffee trades in the specialty coffee sector.

JBMC premium grade prices average US$28 to $US30 per kg, while Jamaica high mountain coffee (JHM) averages US$18 per kg. Other grades are sold at lower prices. Only about 35 per cent of locally produced coffee is sold as premium grades, the JACRA official said.

The industry expert said, “The prices of JBMC and JHM coffee have remained stable because the growth in demand in Japan [the largest buyer] has remained flat. The price of coffee in the specialty market sector is higher than that in the regular coffee market.” For the just- completed crop, he outlined, “The price of Jamaican coffee will depend on what the specialty coffee market is willing to pay after negotiations are completed.”