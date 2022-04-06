Costly silence

PLAYERS in the insurance industry are being accused for not doing enough to deal with fraud because they can recoup any losses by charging consumers higher premiums.

The claim was made by an industry insider, who requested anonymity to openly discuss the matter with the Jamaica Observer, after seeing our story on Sunday which showed that $60 billion in claims has been paid out by the insurance sector since 2019, with no definitive idea about the portion which is fraudulent, though it is believed to be significant.

The industry insider shared with the Business Observer that a technical solution to the problem was shared with the Insurance Association of Jamaica (IAJ) and its member companies by an international company as far back as 2016, but no response has been forthcoming.

“The preferred approach of the industry is to charge back the cost of fraud to policyholders. In essence, they are not incentivised to stop it because all they do is charge it back,” the insider said, pointing out that fraud is responsible for some of the high charges for insurance.

We were told that among the solutions proposed was an industry-wide approach to dealing with fraud involving analytics, training investigations, legislative advocacy and public awareness.

The model, the company said, had been effectively used in the United Kingdom and Canada with measurable results. It was additionally noted that the technical solution was proven to pay for itself within three years of implementation.

The Business Observer reached out to the IAJ and members of the insurance sector for a response. None was received up to press time.

However, the insider noted that while the Financial Services Commission (FSC) had put in their Market Conduct Guidelines the stipulation that insurers should develop a technology-based solution to address fraud, the silence of industry players and their association remained deafening.

He stated, “They have been presented with proposals to provide a solution and there has been no response.” He suggested that the Office of Utilities Regulation, which had oversight to the Jamaica Public Service, was more effective in its approach than the FSC. He said there is a “difference in treatment” in how the JPS goes about dealing with fraud compared to insurance companies.

The FSC declined comment on the challenge of fraud facing the insurance sector which it supervises, referring the Business Observer instead to the Fraud Squad. However, its Market Conduct Guidelines indicate that it is not only aware but concerned.

Excerpts from FSC's 2019 Market Conduct Guidelines said that, in an effort to reduce fraudulent claims, insurers and intermediaries are encouraged to take steps to reduce fraud which include: Establishing compliance programmes for combating fraud and money laundering appropriate to their exposure and vulnerabilities; Investing in fraud-detection systems and explore different technologies including but not limited to link analysis and anomaly detection to uncover both opportunistic and organised fraud; and providing employees in the claims department with adequate training on insurance fraud indicators.

They are also asked, in the Market Conduct Guidelines, to discourage fraudulent claims by informing the claimant of the consequences of submitting a false and/or incomplete statement. Claim forms should contain extracts of the appropriate law, statute or regulations against the filing of fraudulent claims.

Endemic fraud

Fraud is endemic in Jamaica, affecting a range of service providers from electricity through water to banking and insurance. Lottery scamming and illegal lottery tickets are also included. In 2015, a Clarendon farmer, Kim Wayne Phillips, allegedly conspired with his British wife and others to fake his death so he could claim a $17-million insurance payout. However, faked vehicular collisions are said by industry members to be the most popular from of insurance fraud.

The industry source estimates that about 10 per cent of insurance claims are fraudulent, ranging from fraud of $1.39 billion to $3.5 billion annually. Another claimed the figure could be as high as 33 per cent.

Analysts cite two groups of insurance fraud, namely opportunistic fraud, and organised fraud. The first involves individuals who inflate genuine claims to get extra money. Next is organised fraud “carried out on a systematic basis by gangs and others to obtain money to fund their criminal operations and lifestyles.”

The industry insider said, based on past proposals, that it was well within reach to develop appropriate strategies and tools to reduce losses due to opportunistic insurance fraud.