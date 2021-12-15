Courtleigh to reopen on December 31, others in group restart services

New year celebrations might be a possibility at some Kingston hotels as properties which were previously affected by provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act, are now preparing for business following recent changes which allow them to expand operations.

One is the Courtleigh Hotel & Suites which has been undergoing renovations and will have a soft opening on December 31. Overall, the hotel group owned by Kevin Hendrickson is ramping up for new year and winter season business.

Nicola Madden-Greig, group director of marketing and sales for the Courtleigh Group and the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, notes also that the larger hotel is again promoting its banqueting facilities.

She told the Jamaica Observer, “of our three Kingston properties, the Jamaica Pegasus has been fully operational and never closed since the start of the pandemic.

“The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites and The Knutsford Court Hotel have been open for banqueting business and we are excited to let our customers know that The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, which has been undergoing renovations, will have a soft opening as of December 31, 2021 to facilitate a large group.”

The Business Observer asked for an update on the property owned at 77 Knutsford Boulevard which was purchased at auction, but none was made available.

At last report, Kevin Hendrickson disclosed that he was planning a 28-floor tower at the former Wyndham hotel at 77 Knutsford Boulevard. When completed the revamped hotel will be among Jamaica's tallest structures, second only to the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites has 127 rooms; the Jamaica Pegasus – 300; The Knutsford Court Hotel – 143; The Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay, St James – 510; and the former Hilton Kingston (under renovation) 300 rooms. All except the Holiday Inn Resort are in New Kingston, St Andrew.

Madden-Greig said the Courtleigh itself “will be open to the entire public welcoming back guests for accommodation stays, dining in Alexander's restaurant and Mingles Bar & Lounge as well as full banqueting services as of January 18, 2022.”

The sales manager asserted, “We are already seeing excitement from our customers who have been waiting to return home to The Courtleigh.”

She indicated that the group retained some of its team members especially in the Administration, Sales and Banqueting departments, while some people from The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites were deployed to work in one of the other properties.

The manager admitted that some workers had left for other properties but said, “Those who went to work in other organisations are eager to return...We are working to bring back our wonderful team that is renowned for exceptional service and through their efforts, the property was designated the Best Business Hotel in Jamaica in 2019, Won the TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice Award 2020 and 2021 as well as the American Automobile Association: The Best of Housekeeping Award in 2020.”

For the Jamaica Pegasus the company has restarted its famed Sunday brunch and will be starting back in early January, and Tuesday Grill Night.

In 2011, Surrey Hotel Management Limited, owned by noted hotelier, Kevin Hendrickson, acquired 100 per holdings of the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

This was Hendrickson's fourth hotel acquisition, as he already owned and operated The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, The Knutsford Court Hotel and The Holiday Inn Resort, St James.

The Jamaica Pegasus, which rises 17 stories in the heart of the business and financial district of the nation's capital, has laid claim to this year's Meetings, Incentives, Conference Awards, a twin of the World Travel Awards.

Madden-Greig said that, “With the recent changes to the Disaster Risk Management Act, we are seeing greater uptick in both accommodation and function business and we also look forward to a full resumption of business for all our properties.

The Sales head stated that, while being a magnet for visitors, the hotel is also a constant hive of activity for locals in the capital, “who regard The Jamaica Pegasus hotel as their first choice for major events, product launches and exhibitions, conferences and meetings, weddings and anniversary celebrations. In return, we always go the extra mile to ensure the comfort and happiness of all of our guests.

The property's 15,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor conference space includes the Grand ballroom, boardroom-style meeting rooms, and garden settings ideal for al fresco receptions.

Madden-Greig outlined, “All conference rooms are equipped with air conditioning, comfortable seating, and state-of-the-art audiovisual technology and offers expanded bandwidth up to 150mBs for live streaming.”

She touted full-service catering options, encompassing everything from simple coffee breaks to multi-course, Jamaican or international-themed banquets, as being available.