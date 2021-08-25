COVID-19 crisis pressures Caribbean telecommunications report

A new edition of the BuddeComm report, just released, discusses the challenges facing regional telecommunications companies due to the novel coronavirus pandemic which “continues to wreak havoc on the health and economies of countries throughout the Caribbean region”.

The report, which was published yesterday, said that poor tourism receipts have impacted the telecoms sector, with declines seen in subscriber numbers (particularly for prepaid mobile services — the mainstay of short-term visitors) and revenue.

“Fixed and mobile broadband services are two areas that have benefited from the crisis to a small extent as employees and students have resorted to working from home, but their contribution to the sector has been insufficient to offset steep falls in other areas of the market,” the report said.

BuddeComm describes Digicel's debt challenges as arising from the pandemic. Digicel, the region's second-largest telecom operator, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the US in April 2020.

The report outlines that while the company has continued to operate in all of its Caribbean markets as it seeks to refinance billions of dollars of debt, “the pressure is mounting as voice revenues continue to drop from quarter to quarter, and recent adverse currency fluctuations have made the debt burden even worse”.

The other major telco, regional incumbent Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC), is said to be experiencing similar drops in subscriber numbers and revenue. However, it was noted, “CWC has the benefit of having the financial backing of its new owner, telecoms multinational Liberty Global.”

Budden.com said that “CWC is steadily expanding and enhancing its fixed and mobile networks in many of the countries it serves around the Caribbean, despite many locations being small islands with very small populations. The investment strategy should enable CWC to at least maintain its market share — if not grow it substantially should Digicel falter.”

The researchers are not optimistic about the growth of 5G mobile. They said it is one of the areas of the telecom market that does not yet appear poised for growth.

They opined, “Governments, regulators, and even the mobile network operators have shown that they have little appetite for investing in 5G opportunities at the present time. Network expansion and enhancements remain concentrated around improving LTE coverage. Until the economies and markets stabilise, and overseas visitors return (with increased spending power as well as higher expectations), there is unlikely to be much momentum towards implementing 5G capabilities anywhere in the region.”

It was noted that while Digicel has been able to continue providing uninterrupted service in all its Caribbean operations, the battle is not yet over. “Digicel's revenues are declining quarterly due to the protracted impact of the [novel coronavirus] pandemic, which keeps the profitable tourism market away from the region, and [contributes to] the stagnation of the domestic subscriber base,” it was stated.