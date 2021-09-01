COVID-19 insurance claims stack up

INSURERS are paying out heavily as Jamaicans stricken by the novel coronavirus and the beneficiaries of those who have died make claims.

Guardian Life Limited indicates that it processed over 100 death claims for Individual Life and settled over $115 million in death benefit claims relating to COVID-19, to date, since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. Otherwise, the Insurance Association of Jamaica (IAJ) indicates that so far, data are not yet available on an industrywide basis for COVID-19-related claims. More than 1500 Jamaicans have so far succumbed to the virus.

Debra Lopez Spence, the newly appointed president of Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance, said the industry has been a source of support for families impacted by COVID-19 and its attendant health challenges. However, she noted, only few families have coverage because the proportion of Jamaicans who are insured is relatively small.

Lopez Spence told the Jamaica Observer, “The sudden loss of a breadwinner can be extremely traumatic for family members. Life insurance plays a critical role in replacing the income of the breadwinners in the family. It can also be used to pay off debts such as mortgages and other loans that may be burdensome to surviving family members. Unfortunately, most Jamaicans either have no insurance or are underinsured.”

She advised, “The rule of thumb suggests purchasing a life insurance policy that is equal to 10 times the breadwinner's annual income. But that multiple can shift depending on your age, the ages of your spouse and any children, if you are supporting aging parents, how much debt the family has, as well as any other special circumstances.”

She noted that if families have adequately prepared, they are able to maintain the same lifestyle and level of savings and investment when the income of the breadwinner is replaced with the proceeds from a life insurance policy.

Scotiabank did not share details on life claims related to COVID. The Jamaica Observer also reached out to Sagicor, a large health and life insurance provider in Jamaica, for information on COVID-19-related claims, but its communications arm said two weeks ago that it was preparing a release for mediawide dissemination and was awaiting approval.

At Guardian Life, however, the claims are substantial. Constance Hoo, vice-president, employee benefits administration at Guardian Life, told the Business Observer, “As a leading provider in health insurance in the Caribbean, Guardian Group, through its health arm Guardian Health Insurance, has witnessed first-hand the effects of the pandemic on the health sector. Since the onslaught of the pandemic, leading up to July of this year, Guardian Life has processed over 3700 health claim benefits amounting to over $15 million.”

She commented, “Given the harsh realities that we are faced with day to day, it is important that individuals are aware of the benefits that are available and accessible in line with their specific plans.” Hoo noted meanwhile that individuals and families alike have been relying heavily on their health insurance plans to cover various COVID-19-related expenses, especially related to office visits, hospitalisation and diagnostic and PCR testing to query or rule out COVID-19.

She said, “So many of us have been affected in some way or another by the crippling effects of COVID-19. Many have lost loved ones, lives and livelihoods. This type of crisis affects all business sectors, with a spotlight on insurance companies who can expect to see an upsurge in inquiries and claims.”