Creating an e-mobility ecosystem

IN a bid to build out the infrastructure imperative to the creation of a sustainable electric mobility ecosystem, the Jamaica Public Service Limited (JPS) says it has taken steps to bolster development as the country plays catch up to the global energy transition.

Speaking at a Jamaica Observer Business Forum held recently, JPS Senior Vice-President of Generation and Business Development Joseph Williams indicated that the company is on track in fulfilling its promise of installing 10 electric vehicle (EVs) charging stations by the end of the year.

“We have three charging stations in service, two to be commissioned and one to start construction shortly. We're on a path to have 10 completed by the end of the year and we have regulatory approval for 20 charging stations which we intend to complete by next year,” Williams said.

Electric mobility refers to the development of electric-powered drivetrains designed to shift vehicle design away from the use of fossil fuels and carbon gas emissions.

Williams added that the US$600,000 investment of the first 10 EV stations is geared towards installing these ports across the island, while the remaining 10 will fill in the gaps to make the distance between charging ports shorter.

Currently there are charging stations in Montego Bay, St Ann and Manor Park at Total service stations.

The light and power company added that another station will be commissioned in Portland shortly, and it's also in discussions with GB Energy/Texaco Jamaica.

In May, JPS commissioned the first public EV charging station on the island in St Ann. The move signalled the anticipated change in the tide of vehicle usage from the traditional internal combustion engine to EVs, as well as prompted robust discussions about the type of infrastructure required, regulatory frameworks and other issues pertinent to the proliferation of EVs.

JPS Chief Operating Officer Gary Barrow said, “We recognised that the industry is changing. There is a saying that if you build the highways, then the cars will come. We're stepping out of character a little bit and we feel like this is not just about JPS, but something much bigger in helping to promote electric mobility. It is something that is happening worldwide and we really do hope that this initiative will help to stimulate the whole EV market.

“I see already where the Government is taking steps in terms of legislation that may help in facilitating greater adoption of EV, so we're looking forward, with us sort of being the stimulus, to seeing that take off in a significant way,” he added.

Earlier this year, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz indicated that the Government was advancing legislation and building out the infrastructure that will support and facilitate fulsome EV introduction in Jamaica. Vaz further noted that the energy industry forecasts indicate that by 2022 more than 500 various EV models will be available globally.

Consequently, JPS indicated that there are several projects being implemented to facilitate the introduction and adoption of EVs in Jamaica.

This includes the Inter-American Development Bank-led 'Building a Sustainable Electric Mobility Ecosystem for Inclusion and Access' (BSEMEIA) project, for which the JPS Foundation is an executing agency.

The three-year project aims to create the enabling environment for a sustainable electric mobility ecosystem through the creation of opportunities for small, medium-size enterprises and their employees in the EV value chain through market sensitisation, capacity building and new business model development, JPS said.

It is expected that by the end of the project, among other things, 400 individuals will be trained and upskilled in the maintenance and safety related to EV battery technology; 15 innovative green businesses models will be supported; 50 new employment opportunities created for the renewable energy and EV sector; and at least 12 public charging stations will be installed by JPS.