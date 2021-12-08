Customs ready for increased Christmas traffic

In addition to the regular uptick in cargo shipments due to the festive season, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is also dealing with logistical issues plaguing global trade and commerce this year.

Nevertheless, the revenue agency said it is in a state of readiness as holiday shipments pick up.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Observer Business Forum, senior director at the JCA, Selina Clarke-Graham said, “We are always ready; customs is available 24 hours per day.”

Despite that readiness, the agency is urging as many people as possible to avoid going into the office physically where possible. This, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Clarke-Graham noted that the agency has implemented the Express Cargo Clearance Procedure (ECCP) for this specific purpose.

The ECCP facilitates a more simplified process for the clearance of personal shipments with a value (cost, insurance & freight or CIF) below US$5,000.00.

“I want to encourage all of Jamaica to basically go through that process because the process begins with them basically authorising their agent to clear the goods on their behalf,” she stressed.

The responsible clearing agents, which include consolidators, freight forwarders or licensed customs brokers, will be allowed to complete the entire customs clearance formalities, including delivery of the cargo/goods to the consignee, upon request.

“The agent can do from importation to delivery so we don't have to see them any at all, even though we welcome their presence and it's good to have them there, we prefer not to see them,” Clarke-Graham said.

The senior director explained,“If you travel as a passenger and you come through the airport, previously you would have received what is called a yellow form - the C27. That is no longer so; you do not get that paper anymore. You now get a little small slip indicating what your allowance is, so if you have all of your allowance, you're gonna get a little slip which indicates to you that you have that. The system generates a number which the agent, the consolidator, the broker, the freight forwarders are able to pick up online and then apply it when they are preparing that declaration for you to declare the content of your barrel. Think about how many steps you would have eliminated thus far instead of leaving your home to go to the agent to pick up the bill of laden or the airway bill then you turn up at customs, so many steps you would have eliminated there.”

But that's not all, payment can be made at any customs office, including any of the offices where the goods are physically located. To maintain efficiency, agents are encouraged to utilise the pre-payment/advance deposit account facility.

“The system would pull the payment from the advance account for that declaration and the importer will work it out with their agent as to how they are going to compensate them for it,” she said.

Outside of utilising the ECCP, Clarke-Graham said, “Our officers are always available to ensure that they get through as quickly as possible. There is also an appointment system in place and we encourage persons to ensure that they stick to their appointment so that they can move through the process as quickly as possible.”