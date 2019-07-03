Cut in loans to microfinancing institutions in 2018

OVER the 2018 calendar period, it is reported that loan disbursements from the Micro Investment Development Agency (MIDA) to microfinancing institutions(MFIs) was reduced by 4.1 per cent to approximately $158.2 million.

These statistics are some of the most recent coming out of the latest Social and Economic Survey by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), recently made public by the institution.

The report made known that of the sum granted MFIs only expended a total of $126.4 million, with the balance of $31.8 million expected to be disbursed during the 2019 calendar year.

The report indicated that a total of 88 per cent of the loans disbursed went to the services sector.

A comparative analysis of three sectors relative to the previous year revealed a significant reduction of 36.7 per cent in the value of loans disbursed to varying sectors.

A close-up look at the sectors by the PIOJ's survey revealed that “service was down by 35.7 per cent to $111.4 million, manufacture, down by 59.4 per cent to $3.9 million, and agriculture, down by 33.1 per cent to $11.1 million”.

The report also stated that the parish of St Catherine received the greatest portion of the total value of loans disbursed with a figure of 34.8 per cent, followed by St Andrew with 19.6 per cent.

“The remaining parishes had a combined value of 45.7 per cent,” it further stated.

Of the 981 enterprises funded, those headed by males received greater disbursement totals accounting for 689 enterprises while female-headed enterprises, accounted for the other 292 loans. This represents a drastic shift when compared to 2017 statistics which saw female-headed enterprises accounting for more than twice the number of male-headed enterprises funded by MIDA.

— Kellaray Miles