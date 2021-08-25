Price hikes putting a squeeze on consumers' wallets are forcing behavioural changes among inflation weary Jamaicans. The development has resulted in retailers making adjustments to bring themselves inline with lower consumer spending.

Consumer prices over the last 12 months are up 5.3 per cent, according to the latest data released by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica. However, the same data show that in July alone, the prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose seven per cent, reflecting the impact of higher global commodity prices and shipping costs. A concerned Bank of Jamaica has already signalled it will increase base interest rates at the end of September from the historic low of 0.5 per cent it has been in the last few years in an effort to curtail price spikes which could threaten the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic induced slump.

But consumers are already reacting, cutting back on spending as they come to grips with the value of their disposable income being gnawed away by price increases on necessities.

Distributors are under pressure too, to manage costs even while responding to these changes, because — without the stimulus money and other social support provided in nations like the US —retail consumers simply adjust the amount of what they buy to fit income levels which remain inflexible — for the most part — in Jamaica.

For example, Keeshan who resides in Mandeville with a family of four told the Jamaica Observer that she has new habits which have become second nature since the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic and higher prices. They include, she stated: “A detailed review on the grocery bills to determine changes and make price comparisons; a search for alternatives for grocery items to satisfy the basic needs; Extra time taken to purchase fresh produce at the market to obtain cheaper prices than the supermarkets through negotiation with the market vendors; and doing weekly meal plans and trying to stick to it to avoid unnecessary spending.”

She has also turned to doing a beauty regime at home rather than at the salon; buying online from overseas rather than a plane trip; careful planning of movements to avoid unnecessary driving; and also purchasing grocery items in bulk to realise savings.

Price spike

Distributors who have been tracking such behavioural changes are trying to adjust to consumer cutbacks. Don Wehby, group chief executive officer (CEO) of GraceKennedy, told the Business Observer, “GraceKennedy has been experiencing significant increases from suppliers which have impacted the cost of both locally manufactured and imported items. The significant increase in freight rates of over 600 per cent coupled with increases in global demand for raw and packaging material, have led to increases on all of our imported items spanning all categories such as canned protein, canned vegetables, fats and oils, coconut milk and detergents, among others.”

He stated that despite the double-digit increase experienced on most of these products, “GraceKennedy has been deliberate in passing on only a portion of these increases to our customers and by extension the consumer, as we are mindful that the disposable income of many has been negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic.”

The company indicates that the demand on canned protein remains healthy, however, there seems to be a shift as consumers are purchasing in smaller quantities now when compared with their initial response at the onset of the pandemic. “Consumers are no longer in panic buying mode, where bulk buying was evident but are now very frugal in their purchases as the focus is on value for money,” added Wehby. GraceKennedy has responded to this shift in consumer behaviour by collaborating with retailers and offering more discounts.

William Mahfood, managing director of Wisyco, a company described as the Caribbeans largest food and beverages manufacturing and distribution company, told the Business Observer, “I think that almost every product has been impacted by inflationary pressures due to movement in exchange rate paid for imported inputs; Local energy and fuel/transportation increases; Overseas transport costs; and raw material input increases both local and overseas.” He stated, “This has caused increases in most of our products in the past year of about five per cent, which I think is reasonable all things considered.” Meanwhile, he notes that “consumers have become more careful with their spending and we are actually seeing spending returning to normal levels.”

Medical Supplies

Kurt Boothe, CEO of Medical Disposables and Supplies, told the Jamaica Observer, “We try as best as possible to keep prices stable for our customers, but things happen circumstantially that make increases beyond your control. Under COVID conditions the new normal means there is nothing normal. There has been a lot of price volatility especially on the medical side with disposables. It's upward and downward extremely difficult to navigate. From last March many items have increased by 1000 per cent in cost. We were left with no choice but to pass through to the consumer. It was not price gouging.”

Boothe said, “Even though demand increased exponentially we kept prices stable, but in terms of global supply based on worldwide demand especially PPE, things were different. Restraint is not possible in every case. Boothe said that the company has been severely affected by the volatility in the value of the Jamaican dollar versus it US counterpart.

He outlined, “Since January 2021 prices of drugs have increased in the 12 per cent region because of the dollar movement which has been affecting us severely. The price volatility of the dollar makes it difficult to plan.”

Despite the price movements implemented, Booth said since medical supplies fall into the category of ''vital and necessary”, buying patterns have not changed because they are based on need not want.

Spending cutbacks

Derrick Cotterel, group CEO of Derrimon Traders Limited, says there has been no spending cutback in its retail operations in New York, comparing the market response to Jamaica. Prices of goods, he noted, have been affected by significant movements in the pricing of commodities and also because of depreciation in the value of the Jamaican dollar.

He stated, “It could have been worse. A lot of the distributive trade has been restrained in putting prices up to where they could be. In New York price movements have been higher. In commodities everything has gone up especially in frozen meats. For example, there is a worldwide shortage of oxtail with prices up 60 per cent gher. Jamaican prices have been more stable for similar products compared to New York. “So, the distributive trade has not been passing on the full brunt of price increase in jamaica. We know the economic reality in Jamaica and we are not going to price our goods beyond peoples reach. People may not realise but there is a social conscience.

“When it comes to food, we have to keep our business viable, but we do things to reduce the impact of cost increases. Some companies have cut spending on promotions and advertising and have put the savings into subsidising prices.” However, he noted that when freight rates go up we can do nothing. Cotterel said that Jamaicans have been benefiting from forward purchasing done by many distributors, but warned, “We had some products coming in but a lot of that is finished now and prices have gone up. Comparing the groups New York stores to Jamaica, he commented, “In New York there is no reduction in demand, people are shopping at normal levels. We had a very good summer in New York.”