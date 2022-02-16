Deaf Can! to complete expansion in August

Blake Widmer, CEO of Deaf Can! Jamaica, now known for its cafe with coffee overseen from “seed to cup”, indicates that the investment issued from the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) in early 2020 is 90 per cent complete. The project is expected to be finalised in August 2022.

Widmer informed the Jamaica Observer, “The only remaining aspects of implementation and funding (10 per cent) are for the ongoing labour costs to plant the remaining seedlings and to maintain the farm.” Three out of five acres of land which were targeted for its coffee farm expansion have been acquired.

The company still has a vision of widening its network of cafes, but has opened caffeination stations in Kingston and at Jakes on the South Coast and has also added baking to the enterprise.

In February 2020, Deaf Can! created history when it became the first company to be listed in the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE).

The company fielded a coffee growing and coffee brewing/barista project for funding which was underwritten by the NCB Foundation and NCB Capital Markets Limited whose combined contribution of $7.5 million led to the listing.

The JSSE , as outlined by the Jamaica Stock Exchange, was launched to build social capital and fund organisations such as Deaf Can! which are in dire need.

Deaf Can!, through its coffee business, has employed young people who otherwise would not have received employment because of their disability.

Blake Widmer, founder and CEO of Deaf Can! at the time of the launch, indicated that through the JSSE the cultivation of more coffee for the business would become a reality and Deaf Can! farm would move from a one-and-a-half-acre farm to an expanded farm.

He told the Business Observer, “The project included a physical building expansion, which gave us dedicated space for production of both baked goods and processing/roasting coffee, thereby creating operational efficiencies for us in the long term.”

The Deaf Can! story began in 2015 when a group of deaf teenage boys from Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf (Kingston, Jamaica) were taken on a field trip to meet Evelyn Clarke, a deaf coffee farmer in Top Hill, St Elizabeth.

With Clarke's inspiration, the teen students began roasting, packaging and selling coffee. Then they began brewing the coffee and a few months later opened up the first coffee shop at their school.

Out of this was born the social enterprise Deaf Can! Coffee which trains students and also operates a mobile coffee shop. Several full-time shops across the island are envisaged.

In an update provided on February 10, 2022, Widmer indicated that, “The JSSE project integrates and benefits the whole enterprise by providing increased coffee production on the farm (going from 1.5 acres to three acres).

The company has since been able to procure capital equipment for the processing of coffee which will enable them to buy more competitively on the market, and create further service opportunities to other coffee companies.

The development, he said, has facilitated processing of coffee “literally from the seed in the ground to the sip in your cup.”

He noted as well that exposure through the JSE has lent “credibility to and strengthens our brand awareness.”

The company has not received any new funding since final quarter 2021, but has nevertheless been able to procure additional coffee processing equipment in the form of an Ikawa Sample Roaster.

Impact of COVID-19

Deaf Can!'s latest management report indicates that due to COVID-19 weekend lockdowns during the entire fourth quarter (ended October 2021), there were very few opportunities to travel to the farm, impacting the ability to get as many seedlings planted as planned. The company is still in the process of piloting a shared-management role for the farm utilising members of the deaf community in Manchester.

However, its buildout of brewing and bakery services in Kingston is complete, fully operational, and used daily. The second phase of procuring overseas equipment is complete and the equipment is installed and working. The final equipment procurement was completed during Q4.

The company has invested $475,000 in upgrading refrigeration equipment in its new baking centre in Kingston to be compliant with the required changes requested by the inspector from the Ministry of Health.

The report disclosed that the company was able to secure contracts because of the efficiencies of its new baking setup.

It was noted, “With COVID-19 curfew reducing operating hours, it has been critical that we have the ability to quickly and efficiently produce baked products for delivery.”

Management stated, “Without this JSSE Expansion project, it is certain that there are multiple events we would not have been able to manage. While we cannot cleanly indicate an exact figure, [but] there are certain levels of income that likely would not have been realised.”

Some of the uses of funds disbursed included the importing of coffee processing equipment, farm management salary, maintenance of planted coffee seedlings and prep for future planting and expanded bakery sales.

Currently, the JSSE is awaiting legislation to be passed in Parliament to allow Deaf Can! and other social enterprises to be able to raise capital through the issuing of shares on the market and for investors to trade these shares.

The JSE states that its vision of the JSSE is to move social enterprises to social business enterprises and to eventually list on the board of the Junior Market.