Debt reduction in developing countries critical to post-COVID-19 recovery — Caricom SG

Dr Carla Barnett, secretary general (SG) of Caricom, has cited debt reduction as an effective response to the post-COVID-19 economic situation in developing and vulnerable Caribbean states.

The secretary general, who made the recommendation at the UNCTAD World Leaders Summit held in Barbados recently, said that this was especially applicable in all vulnerable middle- to high-income states. She said that debt reduction should specifically address built up levels of debt as result of expenditures stemming from the pandemic and climate change adaptation.

“We applied funds that were budgeted for other purposes to meet the needs of the health sector for PPEs, medical equipment, testing supplies and vaccines. We shifted funds to meet basic social safety nets. We repurposed loans and borrowed additional funds. Already high debt burdens grew even higher,” she outlined.

She said that while the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which allowed developing countries to temporarily suspend debt service payments to their official bilateral creditors had potential, it did not cover all middle- to high-income developing countries, many of which are small island and low-lying coastal developing states which are also often vulnerable. The SG said that with these states experiencing gross domestic product (GDP) contraction about three times that of the global rate in 2020, careful consideration must be given in ensuring that proper measures are devised to support, build resistance and promote sustainable development among them.

“New debt arising from the need to address the COVID-19 crisis together with the existing debt stock will continue to appropriate a significant proportion of public resources in debt repayments, while strangling critical infrastructural public investments required for economic rehabilitation,” Barnett said in making a case for debt reduction. She noted that with SIDS having been faced with the increased challenge of accessing multi and bilateral concessional aid financing due their relatively high per capita income status, the need for accessibility and resistance building in these counties was of great urgency.

“We have to continue to press for the continued development and acceptance of the Multi-Dimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI). The issue of access to concessional resources for development financing and resilience building remains a significant priority for Caricom states, indeed, for all SIDS (small island developing states),” she stated.