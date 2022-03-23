Debt shy entertainment sector fears loans

COMPANIES in the entertainment and connected sectors that are targeted for $500 million in loans as part of the reopening of the sector after being shuttered for the most part of the last two years are skeptical about taking the loans.

On Friday, March 18 restrictions placed on the entertainment sector under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) were lifted. In anticipation of the sector's reactivation, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a $500-million rescue package for its businesses.

The PM proposed that half of the $500 million go to micro enterprises, including vendors in entertainment and that micro enterprises will be able to access loans of up to $750,000 from the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ)-accredited microfinance institutions for working capital, equipment and refinancing.

The DBJ, meanwhile, informed the Jamaica Observer that the loan product is yet to be designed.

A response sent on Monday stated, “Please note that the details of the new loan product for the entertainment sector have not yet been worked out. However, we hope that they will be completed in time to effect a launch sometime in April.”

Fear

Members of the fraternity, however, are sceptical of taking on additional debt at this time.

Tyrone Wilson, CEO of iCreate, a company based in Kingston which offers services in media, the arts and entertainment, told the Business Observer, “We need a more comprehensive and robust kind of stimulus package. The truth is loans being made available to businesses already in financial ruin is very tricky.”

“How will these businesses show ability to repay?” He noted, “The DBJ has a Go-Digital grant programme. They should model the same one and put together a grant programme for the entertainment sector.

Wilson added, “A lot of sole traders in the entertainment sector...[need] a really quick grant of $200,000 to 300,000 to get going, restock and promote. Businesses have really suffered. If you look at their financials they have not learnt in the past two years. What will they have to show. They need grants to acquire, rent or lease equipment. When they start to earn now, they can still access these easier and cheaper loans. That is how I see it.”

iCreate has been making losses since its inception in 2018. It has raised equity and borrowed funds to finance its operating costs.

At December 31, 2020, accumulated losses shown in the statement of financial position totalled $89.8 million.

Main Event

Main Event Entertainment Group, another Kingston-based company which plans and hosts entertainment events and related activities, has sunk into losses, like many others in the sector.

Before March 2020 the company had a staff complement of 200 plus employees and contract workers, and operated from Lady Musgrave Road, St Andrew, with offices also located in Barbican and Newport West, St Andrew and Montego Bay, St James.

However, Government measures taken under the DRMA relating to physical distancing and nightly curfews resulted in a dormant entertainment sector. The company scaled back both operating space and the number of workers.

Profit at year end October 2021 for Main Event was $16.14 million, compared to losses of $18.23 million at year end October 2020.

In its first quarter financials for the period ended January 31, 2022, management reported a net loss of $40.643 million.

While total revenues of $201.716 million for the first quarter increased by 15 per cent or $25.878 million over the same period in 2021, the emergence of the Omicron variant by mid-December and the reimposition of restrictive measures brought immediate and sharp declines in demand services, managers reported.

Management noted, “We faced multiple requests to scale back or defer holiday season projects. In some instances, planning and preparatory work had already begun, and certain costs had already been incurred.”

The Business Observer reached out to CEO Solomon Sharpe who said that the company's board will have to do a critical review of the Government's offer of loans before any response can be made,

Concerns

Gary Matalon, former CEO of Kingston Live Entertainment (KLE) Group Limited, who is now director in charge of the restaurant division of KLE, is welcoming the Government's proposal but has concerns about the structure of loans.

He told the Business Observer, “I welcome any assistance being offered by the Government that is geared towards facilitating business, recovery and economic activity in general. I think specifically where the entertainment industry is concerned, there needs to be a bespoke approach to developing the industry where participants have a better chance for success.”

He stated, “For starters, when we broadly talk about 'the industry', we are crossing many different types of businesses with drastically different characteristics and models. For example, a party promoter may have significantly less fixed overheads than a nightclub or bar operator. One may have far more capital tied up in a fixed location with significant ongoing operating costs attached.”

Matalon stated, “In many cases the formal operator of a venue is either out of business by now or has dug such a deep hole that his recovery requires far more assistance than another debt instrument.”

He continued: “For the smaller more agile entertainment player that operates more of a 'pop-up' model, they are more likely to have been able to contain their costs and minimise their suffering to primarily lost revenue. While both scenarios have been devastating to the industry players, they are also starting off this new phase in very different positions.”

Deployment

Matalon opined that the $500-million rescue funding, while it sounds great, may be difficult to deploy.

He pointed out, “Larger more formal players in many cases would already have debt they've been trying to manage over the past two years. If this debt position is already under strain, they may find it difficult to increase their debt much less to be able to find ways to securitise a new facility.”

Matalon stated that “a far more effective rescue for them may come from a tax break or holiday or some other way to allow them some breathing room to dig their way out of the hole they are in.”

He outlined: “The smaller less formal players in many cases would be hard-pressed to provide many of the basic requirements of any lender. I gather the prime minister is hoping this will change, and while I'm sure there are a few that will be able to make it happen, my guess is that the vast majority will have a hard time.

“I expect most who do access the financing will use it to either fund the launch of new entertainment products or possibly refinance existing, more expensive debt.”

Hope

He is, however, optimistic that the sector will find various ways to recover. Matalon said, “At the end of the day we are resilient and will find ways to recover and get going again. Within minutes of the prime minister's announcement, the airwaves were flooded with different events and party flyers. My hope is that the Government focuses on creating an environment attractive to operators and investors alike. Jamaica has tremendous potential, but it needs to be managed properly in order for us to realize the value.”

KLE Group reported net losses of $59.1 million as at September 30, 2021. Its audited year end results are delayed.