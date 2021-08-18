Derrimon delivers in first 6 months

Following the acquisition of two businesses in New York earlier this year, Derrimon Trading Company Limited (DTL) is reporting a 28 per cent increase in revenue to $8.05 billion and 55 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit of $285.81 million for the six months ending June 30, 2021.

DTL also outlined in its report that it faced logistical challenges, raw material shortages, and delays in sourcing some products from its overseas suppliers. Despite the challenges, DTL's gross profit improved by 34 per cent to $787.14 million for the quarter.

Even with higher expenses from the consolidation of Manrock, DTL's operating profit grew by 48 per cent to $168.08 million. Lower financing costs and higher taxes left the company with a consolidated net profit of $116 million, in contrast to the $69.04 million generated in the prior period. Its net profit attributable to shareholders for the six months was 69 per cent higher at $271.39 million with a diluted earnings per share of $0.064.

DTL's report noted that it was on track to surpass the target of $485.41 million in consolidated net profit as outlined in its additional public offering (APO) prospectus in December. Derrimon's total assets grew by 61 per cent to $10.32 billion which was largely due to its $4.22 billion APO in January. Cash and bank balances doubled to $531.5 million. Total liabilities increased by 11 per cent to $4.71 billion, while equity attributable to shareholders closed the period at $5.42 billion.

Derrimon noted that it should start its $500-million Select Grocers expansion at the Sagicor Millennium Mall in the coming months. Derrimon noted the move by Sagicor Group Jamaica to move forward with its residential complex development as a headwind for future business.

With the addition of Tania Waldron-Gooden and Howard Mitchell to its board, Derrimon noted that its Derrimon 2.0 vision will benefit from their expertise.

“Over the last 5 months we've been spending thousands of hours, as a team, on the integration of our Manrock business into the Derrimon Group of Companies. The business has met our initial expectations and is expected to make more improved contribution to our financial performance. The current focus is on improving certain elements of the operations and build out our direct route from Jamaica to New York for our various Select brands, CFF products, and Select Jamaican produce. As we approach 23 years of operation in December 2021, we would like to recognise the efforts of our employees who have made the company what it is today. We also thank our shareholders, customers, and other stakeholders for their support as we continue to expand our business and bring greater value to all parties,” stated the report signed by chairman and CEO of Derrimon Derrick Cotterell.