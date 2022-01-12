Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has unseated AP Moller – Maersk as the world's largest shipping line by container capacity, according to shipping analytics firm Alphaliner.

The shakeup ends the Danish's 25-year reign as the undisputed champion of cargo shipping.

MSC's rise to the top was cemented last week when the Swiss-Italian company acquired a US$50.5-million container ship in Singapore, according to Alphaliner.

With its new acquisition, MSC's fleet can now carry 4.3 million standard 20-foot containers — about 2,000 more than Maersk.

“Contrary to most other major ocean carriers, which reached their positions in the top ten through a series of mergers and acquisitions, MSC's rise to the top was entirely organic,” the shipping consultancy firm said.

MSC has been adding more container capacity and has bought 128 second-hand container ships in recent years — “an unprecedented number in shipping history”.

Alphaliner further indicated that it expects MSC to continue consolidating its position as the world's top container shipping line beyond 2022, as it has ordered more ships than other carriers.

Meanwhile, Maersk has been aggressively expanding into land logistics and tech.

Maersk, which first entered containerised trade in 1975, has held the top spot for decades. The carrier has been a pioneer in the industry, often breaking records by building the biggest ships. More recently, it has invested in vessels that can sail on carbon-neutral methanol.

Nonetheless, MSC and Maersk now each have a market share of 17 per cent in container shipping — ahead of CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping, and Hapag-Lloyd.

Additionally, the world's top five container shipping lines account for about 65 per cent of the market.

Despite the devastating impacts caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the container shipping industry just had its most profitable year ever as pandemic-driven demand for consumer goods boosted shipping earnings tremendously.

For instance, freight rates out of Shanghai have jumped about 20 per cent over the last 18 months.

Last year Maersk lifted its forecast for the third time, estimating its profits to rise for the 2020 financial year to somewhere between 215 per cent and 240 per cent above pre-pandemic levels using earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), as an imperfect measure of profits.

Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd, in its most recent earnings, reported that the company projected EBITDA to rise between 815 per cent to 1,025 per cent in 2021, when compared with 2019.

COSCO Shipping Holdings said first-half revenue of 2021 grew 88 per cent on year to 139.26 billion yuan (US$21.5 billion) while net profits soared to 37.09 billion yuan (US$5.7 billion).