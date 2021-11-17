Different from tobacco

The Jamaica Beer, Wines and Spirits Network, aiming for what it says is structured engagement with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) over development of a new alcohol policy in front of package labelling, is proposing instead a “whole society” approach to the challenge of reducing alcohol abuse.

The association is seeking a seat at the table during new policy formulation which is part of the plan to tackle non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The Jamaican Government is planning to begin alcohol labelling by way of a Green Paper. Minister of Health and Wellness (MOHW) Dr Christopher Tufton has announced the initiative as one among several strategies which target NCDs prevention, among them the policy to include “front of package labelling” on alcohol.

Tufton says, “We believe that consumers must know what is in their food and front of package labelling is going to be a critical area of advocacy and hopefully policy change overtime.”

Other announced measures are new tobacco control legislation, a sodium and sugar study to determine baseline sodium and sugar levels in Jamaican's diet, a sodium and sugar policy, a baseline study on trans-fat to support related policies and a greater emphasis on breastfeeding.

The MOWH is aligning with the proposed Global Alcohol Action Plan (GAAP) calls for 20 per cent reduction in alcohol consumption per capita. Christopher Gentles, general manager of the Spirits Pool Association Limited, noting that consumption locally is now below regional averages.

He told the Jamaica Observer, “we want the policy to focus on the reduction in 'Harmful Use of Alcohol'.The main requests of the Jamaica Beer, Wines and Spirits Network is that MOHW uses the 'whole-of-society approach' recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The United Nations Political Declaration on NCDs of 2018 specifically called for a whole-of-society approach that includes beverage alcohol producers in actions towards reducing the harmful use of alcohol.”

The spirits spokesperson is also objecting to alcohol being lumped with tobacco in its impact.

“Secondly , the issue of lumping the tobacco industry with the beverage alcohol sector is factually incorrect. There is no framework convention on alcohol and the objective as listed by Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the WHO is to reduce the harmful effects of alcohol.

“Given that in Jamaica alcohol consumption is at 4.2 liters of absolute alcohol per capita which along with Trinidad and Tobago at eight liters is one of the lowest levels of consumption in the Caribbean: a 20 per cent reduction in alcohol use, as is being mooted by the WHO could be deleterious to our efforts to recover from the economic harm caused by COVID 19,” Gentles told the Business Observer.

He stated, “We believe that Green Paper on the 'New Alcohol Policy to reduce the Harmful Impact of Alcohol Abuse' should focus on reducing the harmful effects of the abuse of alcohol and should focus initially on four large areas of abuse which are drinking and driving; underage consumption; pregnancy; binge drinking and excessive consumption as measured by heavy episodic drinking.”

Gentles noted, “The WHO has outlined areas of the measurement of abuse as clearly distinct from the reduction in alcohol consumption.” He notes that the alcohol related death rate per 100,000 and alcohol-related disability-adjusted life years is also down six per cent in the LAC region.''

Heavy episodic drinking, he said, was noted to be down 10 per cent in the region, and the percentage of persons who are total abstainers from drinking has increased by more than three per cent in Jamaica.

Diane Ashton Smith, chair of the Jamaica Beer, Wines and Spirits Network, said in e-mailed information, “We believe that the most efficient approach is not to focus on reducing per capita consumption as the only indicator, but on indicators that capture more efficiently the reduction of harmful consumption and allow a more effective monitoring of progress towards this goal.”

Strategies, she said, could include updating communication and marketing codes into one common co-regulation system; production and packaging; consumer labelling and information with messages around moderation and responsible consumption with an alcohol labelling standard across all alcohol types; as well as regulation of alcohol service points.

Gentles told the Business Observer that there is poor enforcement of underage consumption in Jamaica which points to a culture of poor enforcement of the bar and village tavern spirits licences. He also pointed to lack of enforcement of the helmet laws for motorcyclists and low levels of breathalyzer testing.

“The New Alcohol Policy needs to clearly say how many bars are we going to close to reduce availability and what level of taxation would be needed to achieve the PAHO targets for minimum user pricing,” he said.

Also on the table during green paper formulation is minimum user pricing (MUP), an additional strategy being used by governments. In Scotland where the measure was implemented, there is a MUP of 50 pence per unit of alcohol which the Government says will “save lives, reduce hospital admissions and, ultimately, have positive impacts across the whole health system.”

Gentles, noting that the minimum user pricing system is used in Canada, said in that country per capita consumption is more than double that of Jamaica. “While the WHO wants a 20 per cent reduction in alcohol capita globally, Jamaica has one of the lowest per capita consumption globally of 4.2 litres of alcohol per capita per annum in the WHO region of the Americas, only to be matched by Haiti.”