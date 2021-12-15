Digicel acquires stake in Symptai Consulting

Digicel Group has announced that it has acquired a strategic stake in Caribbean-based Symptai Consulting Limited. The partnership will result in the two firms collaborating to help companies bring their strategic vision to life through technology.

In a media release the companies noted that the partnership is good news for Government and corporate customers across the Caribbean with combined consulting capabilities and service delivery excellence. The release outlined that this will result in a comprehensive ICT and cyber and information security offering that will be available across the region.

Symptai Consulting, a Jamaican-centred consultancy firm with regional reach and global capabilities, represents the perfect partner fit with its 20-plus year track record and best-in-class end-to-end capabilities. Particular areas of expertise include digital transformation, anti-money laundering/counter-financing of terrorism, cyber and information security, and data privacy and protection, with some of the biggest corporate customers trusting their business to Symptai.

Commenting on the partnership, Marlon Cooper, Symptai Consulting's CEO, said: “The keyword here is opportunity. This partnership with Digicel Business means investment, expansion and job creation. It represents an exciting next step for us as together we can address more complete solutions for more customers in more places.”

Oliver Coughlan, Digicel Group CEO, adds, “Customers face evermore complex challenges and it takes best-in-class technologies, deployed by the brightest minds with the most current expertise, to meet them and solve them. That is what a Digicel and Symptai partnership means for customers. This gives the partnership enhanced reach, scale and capabilities, which in turn means superior service delivery for our customers. We're delighted to welcome Symptai to the Digicel family.”